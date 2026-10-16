'El Nino Worst In Decades': Revanth Reddy Urges Farmers To Defer One Crop Cycle

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has appealed to farmers to defer one crop cycle, particularly water-intensive paddy cultivation, warning that an unprecedented El Nino-related water crisis could threaten the state's drinking water supply over the next eight to 10 months.

The Chief Minister, along with his cabinet colleagues and bureaucrats, held a detailed review meeting on the prevailing situation in the state.

Reddy said the state must conserve its limited water resources until the next expected rains in July 2027.

"This El Nino is unprecedented, worse than what we have seen in decades. It has created immense pressure on the water and power situation in the state," he said, urging farmers and the public to cooperate.

Citing reservoir data, the Chief Minister said Telangana had approximately 200 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water across its reservoirs, against the usual 462 TMC for this time of year. Water availability in Krishna basin reservoirs was 72 per cent lower than a year ago, while Godavari basin reservoirs recorded a 42 per cent decline, he said.

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Revanth Reddy said farmers had already avoided paddy cultivation on more than 13 lakh acres following earlier government appeals, while paddy had been planted on approximately 53 lakh acres elsewhere. He warned that inadequate irrigation could leave farmers facing heavy financial losses and jeopardise drinking water availability.

"Farmers have always answered the prayers of people. This time, we will need their help in securing drinking water supply for Telangana," he said, appealing to them to postpone one seasonal crop.

Revanth Reddy Compares Situation With Covid-19 Pandemic

The Chief Minister also flagged mounting pressure on electricity supplies. Daily power demand, typically around 15,000 megawatts in October, had exceeded 20,000 MW, representing an increase of roughly 33 per cent, he said.

He praised Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for managing supplies amid shortages affecting several states.

Comparing the crisis to the Covid-19 pandemic, Reddy called for collective action beyond political differences. "Save Water, Save Power is our magic mantra," he said, urging households to avoid wasteful consumption and conserve every drop.

The government would also support affected agricultural labourers through VB-G RAM G, focusing on irrigation and drainage works, he said.

He announced that Former Chief Secretary and government advisor K. Ramakrishna Rao would serve as the nodal officer for El Nino-related information, while an all-party meeting was planned after Dasara.

The government has also proposed an all-party meeting after the festival.

Telangana faces mounting agricultural losses amid water and power shortages, with Kharif crop losses estimated at Rs 20,000 crore, particularly in paddy and cotton.

Rabi cultivation could fall from the usual 1.3 crore acres to around 70 lakh acres. Rainfall was 27.82 per cent below normal as of October 14, while electricity demand hit a record 20,003 MW on October 15, intensifying concerns over standing crops, irrigation and drinking water supplies.