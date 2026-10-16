TGBIE Inter Exams 2027: Fee Payment Starts October 26, Check Dates And Fees

TGBIE Inter Exams 2027: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the examination fee payment schedule for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2027. According to the official notification dated October 15, 2026, fee payment will begin on October 26 for first-year and second-year students. The schedule covers regular candidates, students who have failed previous examinations in general and vocational courses, and eligible private candidates from Arts and Humanities groups who have received attendance exemption. Students must pay their examination fees through their respective colleges within the prescribed deadlines to avoid additional charges.

Click here: TGBIE Telanagana Inter Exams 2027 Fee Payment PDF

TGBIE Inter Exam 2027: Fee Payment Dates and Late Charges

As per the official circular, students can pay their examination fees without a late fee from October 26 to November 9, 2026. Those who miss the deadline can pay during the extended windows by paying the applicable late charges. The board has announced the following payment periods:

October 26 to November 9: No late fee

No late fee November 11 to November 20: Late fee of Rs 100

Late fee of Rs 100 November 22 to November 29: Late fee of Rs 500

Late fee of Rs 500 December 1 to December 7: Late fee of Rs 1,000

Late fee of Rs 1,000 December 9 to December 14: Late fee of Rs 2,000

Students should complete the payment within the regular deadline to avoid additional expenses.

Telangana Inter Exams 2027: Examination Fee Details

The official notification specifies different examination fees according to the course and year. First-year General Regular students must pay Rs 540, while first-year Vocational Regular students must pay Rs 890.

For second-year students, the examination fee is Rs 540 for General Arts candidates and Rs 890 for General Science and Vocational candidates. The Rs 890 fee includes Rs 540 for theory examinations, Rs 250 for practical examinations and Rs 100 for English practicals.