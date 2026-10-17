<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Salman Khan Schools Qazi Touqeer Over Spitting In ScoutOP's Ear

It won't be wrong to say that the Bigg Boss 20 house is beginning to look less like a reality show and more like a battleground, with tempers flaring, rivalries getting uglier and contestants crossing lines.

Amid this drama, Salman Khan has schooled Qazi Touqeer over spitting into ScoutOP's ear. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman asked Qazi how he could find humour in an act that has sparked considerable criticism.

Salman Khan Questions Qazi Touqeer's Behaviour

In the promo, released by the makers on Instagram, Salman directly addresses the incident, saying, “Ye start hua tha Qazi ne Scout ke kaan mein thooka aur ekdum ganda wala ekdum andar tak. Qazi, isme humour kaise lagta hai? [It all began after Qazi spit in Scout's ear. Where do you find humour?]”

He then questions Qazi, “How is it cool?” Salman also takes issue with Qazi's approach to taking a stand. “Qazi, stand lene ka tareeka bhi bahut conveniently badalta hai. [Qazi, the way you take a stand keeps changing.]”

The exchange marks a shift in the host's approach towards Qazi, whom Salman had previously supported during disagreements with fellow contestants ScoutOP and Yung DSA.

What Happened Between Qazi Touqeer And ScoutOP?

The controversy began after Qazi allegedly spat into ScoutOP's ear during an interaction inside the house. While Scout appeared to take the incident lightly at the time, it took a different turn when Qazi reportedly brought it up later and made light of his actions in front of other housemates.

Gauahar Khan Had Also Called Out Qazi

Before Salman's latest promo surfaced, former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan had expressed disappointment over Qazi's actions. Despite previously supporting him, Gauahar said spitting in Scout's ear and then boasting about it was wrong.

She also suggested that excessive praise could affect a contestant's judgement and urged Salman to address the matter during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss 20 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm. The show is also telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 20: Gauahar Khan Urges Salman Khan To School Qazi Touqeer