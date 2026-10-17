'Judiciary Cleared Him': Nana Patekar's Son Malhar Breaks Silence On Tanushree Dutta's 'Evil Dead' Remark

Nana Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, has responded to the renewed discussion surrounding the sexual harassment allegations made by actor Tanushree Dutta against the veteran actor in 2018.

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Malhar said the matter had been resolved legally and questioned why it was being brought up again.

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 in Goa on October 8. Following his death, Tanushree spoke about the difficulties she claimed to have faced since the allegations came to light, including alleged incidents of intimidation. Her remarks have since drawn reactions on social media.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Malhar addressed the controversy without naming Tanushree directly.

He said, "Without naming anyone, I want to say that the case people are bringing up unnecessarily is already over. Judiciary cleared him, the case is over, but people are still speaking. I will not say anything to such people; God bless them)."

Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta, an actor and former Miss India Universe, accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment and intimidation on the sets of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. Her allegations in 2018 became one of the major flashpoints of India's #MeToo movement.

Nana Patekar denied the allegations. An FIR was registered against the actor in 2018, and the case was closed in 2019 due to insufficient evidence.

Following Nana Patekar's death, Tanushree initially said she was unsure how to react. She later shared a video on social media in which she spoke about the impact the events of 2018 had on her life.

"People don't know the state I have been in since the #MeToo movement. The girl who used to work out five days a week, who used to roam around the world without fear, I never had any security issues and no trouble traveling anywhere. After #MeToo, such incidents have happened with me that I can't even narrate it here on Instagram. Your face will be wet with shame. People don't know what all has happened to me," the actor said in the video.

She also alleged that she had faced threats and intimidation in the years following the controversy. "In 2024, someone cut the brakes of my car. The goons used to follow me everywhere after the #MeToo movement," she added.

Tanushree also faced criticism on social media after using the phrase 'evil dead' in an Instagram Story following Nana Patekar's death. Her remarks became another point of discussion online.

The actor further alleged that she was only 24 years old when the incident involving Nana Patekar took place.

Nana Patekar, who had a career spanning several decades in Indian cinema, died in Goa on October 8 following a cardiac arrest. He was 75. The actor was accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema.