Qazi Touqeer's Team On Reports Of His Exit From <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: "He Has Been Dealing With Fever"

Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed several twists and turns since the contestants entered the house last month. After Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari was evicted from the show mid-week, reports of Qazi Touqeer leaving the house due to health concerns also surfaced.

Now, the singer's team has issued a statement on Instagram clarifying that Qazi is still in the BB house.

The statement read, "A heartfelt update for the Qazi family. Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance."

Qazi's team stated that the singer had recently been feeling slightly low on energy and was taken to the medical room for a routine examination by the doctor.

"He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being. Even while taking it a little easy, Qazi continues to participate, entertain everyone and bring his infectious positivity to the house. That's our rockstar!" the statement added.

While Qazi continues to remain inside the house, there have been instances in earlier seasons when contestants such as Pranit More, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra had to exit the house due to health concerns. However, they made their return to the show after recovering.

Last week, Rhiti Tiwari was evicted from the Bigg Boss 20 house mid-week after Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh and Yung DSA voted to eliminate her. Following her eviction, Salman Khan noted that the contestants had not given Rhiti enough time to show that she had changed, despite her apologising for her earlier problematic behaviour.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 introduces the unique theme of Tathas-two, which promises a second chance or saving grace twist for the contestants. New episodes stream daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar and broadcast at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Also Read | 'Will Watch Bigg Boss For First Time': Arijit Singh Cheers For 'Rockstar' Friend Qazi Touqeer

