Riteish Deshmukh has caught the internet's attention with his latest Instagram post featuring wife, Genelia Deshmukh.

The actor shared a picture of Genelia sitting on his lap while the two enjoyed a meal together. The photograph reminded several social media users of Rahul Gandhi's recent anecdote about his parents, Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi.

Sharing the picture, Riteish captioned it, "Table for two, chair for one." Genelia also joined in on the fun, commenting, "Confused which one is the meal."

However, social media users were quick to draw comparisons between the couple's picture and the one Rahul Gandhi had spoken about at the launch of his mother's memoir. While Riteish's post may have been an unintentional reference, it did not take long for the internet to make the connection.

One user commented, "Belonging A Journey Of Love Sonia Gandhi." Another wrote, "And that's 'belonging'." A third user said, "Rajiv & Sonia Gandhi GENZ version." Another comment read, "Reference of Sonia Gandhi."

What Is The Sonia Gandhi-Rajiv Gandhi Connection?

The comparisons come days after Rahul Gandhi spoke about his parents' relationship at the New Delhi launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on November 16, 2026.

Recounting childhood memories, Rahul said his parents openly expressed affection for each other. He revealed that his mother would sit on his father's lap during family meals.

He said, "Every meal, there would be Papa and on Papa's lap, there would be Mumma. I thought this was a normal thing. And I would go to my friend's house and they wouldn't be sitting on each other's laps and I would ask my friends, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap... This is what we grew up with."

Rahul also recalled how Sonia and Rajiv first met at the Varsity restaurant in Cambridge. He revealed that he had visited the restaurant years later with his girlfriend to see where his parents' love story began.

He further shared an anecdote about the only time he remembered seeing his parents argue. According to Rahul, it happened when Rajiv Gandhi was speaking to Amarinder Singh over the phone and was not paying attention to Sonia.

Rahul Gandhi Responds To Online Criticism

A day after his remarks attracted criticism online, Rahul addressed the reactions through a post on X on November 17.

He suggested that fear, anger and hatred had kept BJP and RSS supporters from experiencing and expressing love.

Along with his message, Rahul shared an image of a sculpture depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati sitting together. He ended his post with the words, "Satyam Shivam Sundaram".

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