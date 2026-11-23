NVIDIA LIVE Updates: Nvidia announced today that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board effective immediately. Huang was voted unanimously by the board of directors to be reinstated following a series of discussions and meetings.

According to a statement released by the board, it received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the board is confident that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA's Chief Financial Officer," said Harvey C Jones, Chair of the Board.

"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," said Huang.

