NVIDIA LIVE Updates: Nvidia announced today that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board effective immediately. Huang was voted unanimously by the board of directors to be reinstated following a series of discussions and meetings.
According to a statement released by the board, it received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the board is confident that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk.
"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA's Chief Financial Officer," said Harvey C Jones, Chair of the Board.
"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," said Huang.
NVIDIA News LIVE: Elon Musk Reacts To Jensen Huang's Return To Nvidia
The mistake has been corrected— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2026
Jensen Huang Reinstates News LIVE: Trump Reacts To Huang's Return As Nvidia CEO
NVIDIA LIVE Updates: Decision To Reinstate Huang After Trump's Request
The decision came three days after Trump publicly urged Nvidia to take Huang back, calling him "one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world" and saying he would "love to see Jensen be given a second chance."
Trump described Huang as "a good man" who "made some bad decisions," and said the company should rehire him "if they were smart."
NVIDIA LIVE Updates: Wall Street Bounces Back After Last Week's Losses
Wall Street stocks bounced early Monday after last week's bruising losses, with Nvidia rocketing about 26 per cent higher as the artificial intelligence company reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO.
Major indices had lost between seven and 10 per cent last week in a rout that began with chip companies but extended more broadly.
- AFP
Jensen Huang Latest News LIVE: US Stocks Soar And Recover Nearly Half Of Last Week's Losses After Jensen Huang Returns To Nvidia
The surprise return of Jensen Huang to Nvidia as its CEO is launching the U.S. stock market higher. The S&P 500 jumped 4.5% Monday and is recovering nearly half of its brutal losses from last week, which was one of its worst since the 2008 financial crisis.
Rallies for AI stocks had the Nasdaq composite up a market-leading 6.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,117 points. Even before Wall Street opened for trading and Nvidia made its announcement, the futures markets suggested U.S. stocks were set to halt their seven-day losing streak and jump by more than 2% at the open.
- AP
NVIDIA LIVE Updates: Nvidia Shares Jump 30% Amid Jensen Huang's Return
Shares of Nvidia rocketed about 30 percent higher in pre-market trading Monday as the tech giant announced it reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive.
The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back to lead the artificial intelligence juggernaut after he stepped down on November 12 following reports he had an affair with a woman US officials suspected was spying for China.
- AFP