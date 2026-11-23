Nvidia founder Jensen Huang, who was reinstated as the company's CEO 11 days after he stepped down over a Chinese spy scandal, said on Monday he was "honoured" to return to the company.

In a statement, Huang thanked the Nvidia board of directors for its "confidence" in him.

"I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said in the statement.

"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period," he added.

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The Nvidia CEO also thanked the company's "employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support."

He further thanked his family for their "love and support".

"I can't wait to get back to work," Huang said in the statement.

Huang, who founded Nvidia in 1993, was reinstated as its CEO 11 days after he resigned over an affair with a woman whom US intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China.

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The decision to bring him back as CEO came after input from senior US government officials left its board confident he posed no national security risk.

What Nvidia Said On Jensen Huang's Comeback

In a statement, the Nvidia board said Huang's reinstatement will be effective immediately, and he would be back as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.

The Board of Directors voted "unanimously" to bring Huang back as the CEO "following a series of discussions and meetings" with him, the statement said.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," said Harvey C Jones, chair of the Nvidia board.

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Huang, 63, stepped down on November 12 following reports that he had a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company that bought billions of dollars worth of Nvidia chips.

Jones said on Monday that directors now believe Huang "is the right person to lead Nvidia".

Nvidia said a committee of independent directors set up earlier this month to investigate whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort will see its probe through to the end. Huang supports the investigation and has committed to cooperating, the company said.