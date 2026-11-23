Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as its president, chief executive and board director, reversing its earlier decision to accept his resignation following revelations about his alleged links to a Chinese espionage operation and reports of multiple extramarital affairs.

The company's board said it had unanimously approved his return after a series of discussions with Huang, concluding that he had been candid with the directors and remained the right person to lead the chipmaker.

In a statement, Nvidia said the reinstatement would take effect immediately, adding that the board had also sought input from senior officials in the US government before reaching its decision.

READ | 'Can't Wait To Get Back To Work': Jensen Huang On Return As Nvidia Boss Amid Scandal

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," said Harvey C Jones chair of the board. "We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA's Chief Financial Officer."

The decision also brings an end to the interim leadership arrangement under Colette Kress, who had taken over as chief executive following Huang's departure. Kress will return to her responsibilities as Nvidia's chief financial officer, with the board thanking her for overseeing the company during the transition.

READ | 'Right Person To Lead': Nvidia's Full Statement On Jensen Huang's Return

Huang, in his response, said he was honoured to return to Nvidia and lead a company he described as being at the forefront of a new industrial revolution.

"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," he said, thanking the board for its confidence and the time it had taken to reach its decision.

"I can't wait to get back to work," he added.

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Despite reinstating Huang, Nvidia's board has made it clear that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the allegations against him will continue.

Huang had resigned as Nvidia's chief executive the previous week after reports emerged of an alleged affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The reports raised concerns about whether sensitive information or restricted semiconductor technology could have been passed to China through the alleged intelligence operation.

Further reports of at least two other affairs subsequently emerged, while US intelligence agencies were said to have been aware of the possibility of Chinese espionage.

Trump's Clean Chit To Jensen Huang

US President Donald Trump praised Nvidia's decision to reinstate Huang. Calling the Nvidia chief a 'great patriot', Trump said the US government has no evidence that he engaged in "any unlawful conduct".

READ | 'National Treasure': Trump's Clean Chit To Jensen Huang On Return As Nvidia Boss Amid 'Spy' Scandal

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure. Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company's compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security. Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States - and, indeed, the World! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he added.

The board's decision comes after US President Donald Trump publicly backed Huang's return to the company, describing him as one of the world's most gifted minds and arguing that Nvidia should reconsider its decision to part ways with him.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said he would welcome Huang's return and believed the technology executive deserved another opportunity to lead the company.

"I would love to see him be back. You have one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world, and where is he going to go?" Trump said.

"I think that I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance."