A bizarre lookalike contest in New York has turned an online espionage controversy involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and businesswoman Alice Huang into a public spectacle. The unusual event, called the 'Chinese Spy Lookalike Contest', was held at Washington Square Park on November 21, drawing participants dressed up as spies and attracting attention on social media.

Organised by FactMachine and Prez, the contest offered a $50 (around Rs 4,600) cash prize to the winner. Around 10 women took part, dressing up to resemble stereotypical spies and performing mock espionage acts. Some participants were seen pretending to pull classified documents out of their pockets, while another person dressed up as Jensen Huang joined the act. Spectators voted for their favourites by scanning QR codes displayed at the venue.

Videos from the event soon circulated on X and Instagram, triggering mixed reactions. While some users viewed it as another example of New York's unconventional humour, others criticised the contest for promoting anti-Asian stereotypes.

Here's the video:

Several Chinese-speaking social media users also questioned the event, with some describing it as embarrassing for the Asian community. Others mocked the participants for taking part in what they considered public humiliation for a $50 prize.

One user wrote, "This performance isn't funny at all. In today's hyper-connected world, it is unacceptable to see a competition in New York mimicking espionage to steal data and even insinuating figures like Jensen Huang and Huang Le. Turning such sensitive issues into entertainment only deepens division and severely distorts public perception of right and wrong."

Another said, "This is not amusing, folks... this has serious ramifications – if true." A third, simply called the video, "Racism and stereotypes."

What Is The Controversy Behind The Contest?

The event drew inspiration from online rumours and allegations surrounding Jensen Huang and Alice Huang. Reports and social media discussions have linked the two to claims of an alleged affair, alongside unverified allegations that Alice Huang had connections to Chinese intelligence.

The claims have also fuelled concerns and speculation about potential espionage involving sensitive technology and artificial intelligence chips. However, the allegations about Alice Huang's purported links to Chinese intelligence have not been conclusively established. China has also rejected the spy allegations.