Jensen Huang is no longer Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer. He resigned on November 12 amid reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang. But the resignation has not fully taken away the influence he holds over the firm he co-founded in 1993. Huang can nominate two directors to the Nvidia board, according to the company's proxy and corporate filings.

The Shareholder Power

Any Nvidia shareholder or group of shareholders that owns more than 3 per cent of the voting power and has held it for at least three years is entitled to nominate directors who will be included in the company's proxy materials and put to a vote at its annual meeting, which typically takes place in June.

"A stockholder (or a group of up to 20 stockholders) who has owned at least 3% of the voting power of our outstanding capital stock for at least three continuous years and has complied with the other requirements in our Bylaws may nominate and include in our proxy materials director nominees constituting up to the greater of (a) up to two director candidates or (b) up to 20% of the number of directors in office on the last day that a submission may be delivered," the filing states.

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Huang and entities tied to him have owned more than 3 per cent of Nvidia's shares for more than three years, according to data from LSEG. He currently owns roughly 3.5 per cent of the company. This makes him eligible to nominate two directors. But will this give Huang a free hand to exercise influence over the company? Not necessarily.

The candidates would go on Nvidia's proxy ballot with shareholders required to vote. Nvidia may leave a nominee out if the person has violated the company's bylaws and charter.

Will Jensen Huang Return To Nvidia?

Huang on Tuesday offered to return as CEO if the board decided that his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, the company and the country. In a post on X, he said he would be "honored to answer these calls and return as CEO."

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He acknowledged making "serious mistakes" in his personal life and once again apologized for them.

"I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation."

Nvidia's Chairman, however, rejected the offer and made it clear that Huang will not be reinstated.

"The Nvidia board does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," board chair Harvey Jones said at the start of the company's first earnings call since Huang's exit.