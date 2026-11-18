Jensen Huang has launched a bid to return as the chief executive of Nvidia, the company he co-founded decades ago. His departure created an unusual leadership situation at the world's leading chipmaker company. While Colette Kress, who was a longtime finance chief, took over as interim CEO after Huang's resignation, questions are emerging over the future influence of the former chief executive's daughter, Madison Huang, who had become an increasingly prominent figure within the company. The two women have reportedly had disagreements over business decisions.

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With Jensen no longer at the helm, Kress has an opportunity to reshape the company's internal power structure.

According to The Information, Kress had clashed with Madison and her husband, Nico Caprez, both of whom had risen rapidly through Nvidia's ranks. Two people familiar with the matter told the publication that the disagreements could have consequences for the couple's influence following Jensen's departure.

Madison joined Nvidia in 2020 as an intern and now serves as company's senior director of product marketing. But she is more involved in protecting and promoting her father's image. According to The New York Times report, she also acts as the chief of staff and is infamous for berating senior employees.

Nico, meanwhile, joined Nvidia in 2024 and was promoted to vice-president in January 2026. He became an important figure in the company's relationships with cloud-computing providers and its efforts to expand AI infrastructure.

Along with Madison, Nico also holds significant control over Nvidia, which has reportedly caused unease among some senior employees. A Wall Street Journal investigation into the company's internal culture described how the couple sometimes challenged executives who outranked them due to the privileged access to Jensen Huang.

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The tensions were not limited to family appointments. Kress had also emerged as one of the few senior executives willing to question Jensen Huang's increasingly ambitious financial commitments.

Colette Kress: The Executive Who Challenged Jensen Huang

Kress joined Nvidia in 2013 after holding senior finance positions at Microsoft, Cisco and Texas Instruments. Over the years, she became a key figure in the company's transformation from a graphics-chip manufacturer into a dominant force in artificial intelligence.

But her approach to financial risk sometimes put her at odds with Jensen Huang.

A Reuters report said Kress and her finance team questioned some of the company's large financing commitments to AI infrastructure firms and customers, including investments involving OpenAI and Lambda.

One particularly ambitious proposal involved providing up to $250 billion in credit support for an OpenAI data-centre project in Ohio. The proposal was subsequently reduced to $120 billion.

Kress reportedly pushed for greater scrutiny of such arrangements, raising questions about how Nvidia would assess the risks, determine which deals deserved support and calculate their potential returns.

Her cautious approach contrasted with Huang's willingness to make enormous bets to expand Nvidia's position in the AI industry.

A WSJ report points to a meeting in August when Jensen Huang interrupted Kress during a presentation and described her as "a deer in the headlights". He also reportedly questioned whether she was capable of helping him shape strategy and make decisions, rather than simply reporting financial information.

Nicole Kress vs Madison Huang

Now that Jensen Huang is out of the picture, reports say the influence of Madison and her husband could diminish since they won't have the direct line to the CEO.

A Financial Times report cited by Reuters said Madison played a significant role in shaping Nvidia's public response to scrutiny surrounding its relationship with Singapore-based cloud provider Megaspeed, the company at the centre of controversy surrounding the ouster of Jensen Huang from Nvidia. Citing three people familiar with the matter, the report said she took on responsibilities beyond her formal position.

The controversy also involved Caprez, whose responsibilities included overseeing international cloud-computing deals across Asia.

Nvidia's board has since announced the formation of a committee to oversee national security and export-control policies as scrutiny of the company's dealings intensifies.

Whether Kress will use her interim leadership to redraw the boundaries between family influence and executive authority remains unclear. There has been no announcement that Madison or Caprez will lose their positions or responsibilities.

For now, Kress faces the challenge of reassuring investors, maintaining Nvidia's technological momentum and addressing questions about its governance. She must also manage a company whose extraordinary growth was closely associated with Jensen Huang's personal leadership.