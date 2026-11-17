When your parents are engineers, it is widely believed that a career path is chosen for you. That would have been the case for Madison Huang. Her father Jensen Huang, an electrical engineer, founded Nvidia; her mother Lori is also an electrical engineer. But Madison instead chose professional kitchens, trained in pastry-making and fine wines, and spent years working in the luxury hospitality and branding industry before joining the company her father built. Today, she holds considerable influence in Nvidia even after her father's resignation.

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There is a touch of 3 Idiots in the story of how Madison Huang chose her career. Much like Aamir Khan's character Rancho, who urges his friends to follow their passion rather than chase conventional career paths, Jensen Huang encouraged his daughter to pursue what she genuinely loved. Madison had initially considered studying engineering, following in the footsteps of both her parents. But after her father's advice, she withdrew her university applications and chose the Culinary Institute of America instead, Madison said while interacting with students at Seoul National University's Robotics Department in April 2026.

She graduated in 2012 after training in culinary arts.

Her interest in food extended beyond the kitchen. After working in professional kitchens in Miami, New York and the San Francisco Bay Area, Madison travelled to Europe to study pastry-making at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and fine wines and spirits in London.

Madison's interest in understanding the business behind luxury food took her to LVMH, the French luxury conglomerate, as per the company's website. She spent nearly four years working in luxury marketing and brand development, gaining experience in an industry where presentation, craftsmanship and attention to detail are central to the product.

Madison subsequently enrolled at London Business School in 2019, pursuing an MBA specialising in marketing and strategy. In 2020, she joined Nvidia as an intern. Here, Madison moved into product marketing, working on the company's Omniverse platform and robotics business.

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The 35-year-old is now a senior director of product and technical marketing for Nvidia's physical AI platforms, which include Omniverse, Cosmos and Isaac. These technologies are aimed at helping developers and manufacturers simulate, train and build AI systems that interact with the physical world, including robots.

At the Seoul event, Madison said three principles had guided her career: Craftsmanship, obsessive attention to detail and the willingness to reinvent herself. She said she had pursued professions that allowed her to create something tangible, whether through cooking, luxury branding or technology.