Nvidia is facing its biggest crisis since its came into existence. Its founder and chief executive Jensen Huang is out after revelations of extramarital affairs and allegations of working with a Chinese intelligence operative. But his resignation has not ended the Huang family's grip on Nvidia, which has become the face of the artificial intelligence. His daughter Madison, son Spencer and son-in-law Nico Caprez still wield considerable influence over senior executives and can shape the direction the company takes. With Collette Kress taking over as interim CEO after Jense Huang's departure, Nvidia faces an uncomfortable question: How much of the Huang family's power will survive without Jensen Huang at the helm?

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The most powerful among the Huang family employees at Nvidia is 35-year-old Madison, who sometimes berates senior executives in meetings and challenges decisions that were not to her liking, according to a report in The New York Times (NYT).

The outlet mentions Jensen Huang skipping the India AI Summit in New Delhi last minute and tapping his old ally Jay Puri to attend in his place. This infuriated Madison Huang who shouted at executives, including Puri, for being unprepared. Puri interrupted asking her to stop yelling at him.

But six months later, he left the company.

Madison Huang's hot temper comes from her father, who was aware how she was treating other executives in the company, the NYT report says. But he kept quiet, which the outlet attributes to Jense Huang's comments at a podcast in which he said he wasn't around much as a father.

Madison Huang had direct line to her father, the CEO of Nvidia.

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Madison Huang

The entrepreneur also said he "missed a lot" of Madison and Spencer's childhoods. His wife Lori took the responsibility upon herself, quitting her job as an electrical engineer shortly after Nvidia was established in 1993.

The Power Behind The Throne

Jensen Huang said at the podcast that his children learned from an early age to care about Nvidia.

"Both kids have read every shareholder letter, gone to every shareholder meeting, been to every single conference that I've ever done. Despite the fact that I was gone a lot, they found a way to always love the company," he said, as per the NYT report.

Many employees had complained to the HR about Madison Huang.

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Madison Huang

This shaped Madison's early years who joined the family business in 2020. Officially, she is a senior director of product marketing for physical AI. But in reality, she has acted as a chief of staff for her father and had significant sway over Nvidia's marketing and communications.

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She attended quarterly meetings with her father and helped build his celebrity image.

The Family Business

Spencer Huang, who graduated from Columbia College Chicago, an arts school, in 2013, joined Nvidia in 2022 and serves as a director of product management for its robotics efforts. He is considered to be quiet and focused on his responsibilities, said the NYT report.

Madison Huang's husband Nico Carpez joined Nvidia in 2024 and has seen a meteoric rise. He serves as a vice president of AI infrastructure growth and had attended executive team meetings with Jensen Huang.

The Making Of Madison Huang

She received her bachelor's degree from the Culinary Institute of America in 2012 and studied baking and wine at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and London from 2013 to 2015, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She then managed luxury hotels and an Italian pastry shop owned by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey for four years. In 2019, she started at London Business School where she met Carpez.

Madison Huang protected her father aggressively.

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Madison Huang

She is known to have sharp insights and gets the work done, the NYT report said, citing people familiar with the family members.

Madison Huang aggressively promoted and protected her father. Several Nvidia employees complained about her behaviour, prompting the HR to make her start weekly coaching sessions about her management style.

She has also clashed with Kress, when she was the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) over investments in robotics company and some deals Caprez wanted to strike.

As her power grew, employees started leaving Nvidia. According to NYT, more than a dozen of them have left the company because of her.

The Succession Question

Madison Huang with her mother Lori

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Madison Huang

Jensen Huang's departure has left Nvidia with a question that goes beyond finding a new leader: What happens to the influence his family exercised inside the company? Colette Kress must now determine how much authority Madison will retain without her father's presence at the helm.

With Jensen's son Spencer also holding a senior position at Nvidia, Kress faces the challenge of drawing clearer boundaries between family influence and corporate decision-making at a company where the two had become closely intertwined.