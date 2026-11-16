Who Is Jay Puri, Nvidia Executive Who Faced Ex-CEO's 'Wish You Die' Outburst?

Nvidia co-founder and former CEO Jensen Huang has come under scrutiny after a report alleged a confrontation with longtime senior executive Jay Puri.

According to The New York Post, Huang reportedly told Puri during a closed-door meeting that he hoped Puri would get the flu and that it would worsen.

“I hope you get the flu and I hope it gets worse,” Huang allegedly told Puri. He then added, “I hope you die and put us all out of our misery.” Puri was then the company's executive vice president of worldwide field operations.

Who is Jay Puri?

Jay Puri, whose full name is Ajay K. Puri, is a veteran technology executive who spent more than two decades at Nvidia.

He joined the company in 2005 and eventually became its executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations.

According to Nvidia's executive biography, Puri was responsible for the company's worldwide business, including sales, business development, partner alliances, solution architecture and engineering, programme management and support services.

He joined Nvidia after a 22-year career at Sun Microsystems, where he held senior positions across sales, marketing and general management.

Before joining Sun Microsystems, Puri also worked at Hewlett-Packard, Booz Allen & Hamilton and Texas Instruments.

Puri holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota. He earned his Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from the California Institute of Technology. He then went on to earn an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

When did Jay Puri leave Nvidia's executive role?

Despite his long association with Nvidia, Puri stepped down from his operational leadership position in 2026.

In a July 2 regulatory filing, Nvidia said Puri had notified the company on June 28 of his intention to retire from his role as executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations.

Nvidia also announced that Nicholas Parker would succeed Puri as executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations.