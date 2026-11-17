Speculation about a possible return of Jensen Huang to Nvidia gained momentum in recent days, fuelled by support from US President Donald Trump and a growing campaign among Silicon Valley leaders. But the chipmaker's board is not considering reinstating its former chief executive, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The development marks the latest twist in a crisis that has engulfed the AI chipmaker since reports emerged that Huang had engaged in an extramarital affair with a woman, Alice Huang, whom US intelligence officials believe was recruited by China's intelligence agency.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Huang stepped down last week as Nvidia's board launched an independent investigation into the controversy and its implications. While his departure triggered speculation about the company's future leadership, the board remains focused on its succession process and is not currently weighing a return for the former chief executive, according to people familiar with the matter.

The latest report comes after the Financial Times said on Sunday that Huang had discussed with confidants the possibility of returning to Nvidia.

According to the report, one ally of Huang was assembling a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his return and seek support from the White House.

"Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," the person told the FT, adding that the efforts had Huang's backing.

Trump Voices Support

Trump on Monday publicly backed the idea of Huang returning to the company, making an unusual intervention in the leadership crisis of one of America's most valuable technology firms.

The president suggested Huang deserved another chance, saying the former Nvidia chief had "learned a big lesson" and that he "would certainly not mind" if he were reinstated.

Photo Credit: Reuters

"There's a 'big group of people that would like him to return,'" Trump added, referring to the growing support campaign around Huang.

The controversy has also drawn attention to Trump's handling of intelligence warnings.

According to a New York Times report, Trump was informed last year, and again earlier this year, that Huang was allegedly involved with a woman US intelligence agencies had identified as a Chinese spy. The report said no action was taken following those briefings.

Asked about the allegations on Monday, Trump sought to downplay them.

"Nobody's proven that she's a spy. She may not be a spy," the US President said.

"Any woman coming to the country - that's a beautiful woman that comes from China - they say she's a spy," he added.

'Stand with Jensen' Campaign

Support for Huang has also emerged from parts of Silicon Valley.

A "Stand with Jensen" petition launched last week attracted signatures from current and former Nvidia employees, investors and technology industry figures. The petition has drawn more than 1,88,690 signatures, including prominent Silicon Valley personalities, four days after his resignation. Those listed as signatories included Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Replit CEO Amjad Masad and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, all of whom identified themselves as shareholders.

The petition website said more than 9,400 signatories described themselves as current Nvidia employees, while 1,600 described as former Nvidia employees. Over 98,900 signatories identified themselves as shareholders, though the site noted that affiliations were self-reported and had not been independently verified.

The petition urged Nvidia's board to restore Huang to the chief executive role while the independent investigation continues, or until there is "compelling evidence" that his departure serves the company's best interests.

"I'm signing it too," Musk wrote on X, while Sweeney posted, "Save Jensen!"

Board Continues Search For Successor

Despite the public show of support, Nvidia's board has indicated it is moving ahead with its leadership search.

The Financial Times reported last week that the board had approached Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas as part of its search for a potential successor to Huang. The board has said it will consider both internal and external candidates for the role.

(With inputs from agencies)