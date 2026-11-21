US President Donald Trump on Friday called for chip giant Nvidia to reinstate disgraced former CEO Jensen Huang after he resigned over extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

"I would love to see him be back. You have one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world, and where is he going to go?" Trump told reporters.

"I think that I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance."

Huang resigned last week as chief of Nvidia, a company at the center of the AI revolution, after revelations of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy who may have funneled restricted chips to that country.

Reports of at least two further affairs emerged after that initial report, with US intelligence said to be aware of the possibility of the alleged Chinese espionage.

Trump defended Huang as "a good man" who "made some bad decisions."

"I'd like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back because he created something with Blackwell," he said, referring to the most advanced chips designed by Nvidia.

The US president also appeared to directly contradict his own treasury secretary, saying he had spoken to China's President Xi Jinping about Huang during a summit earlier this week.

"I did discuss that with President Xi, and he said, 'Oh, brilliant, brilliant! He's a brilliant man,'" said Trump.

Earlier in the day, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Trump had not discussed Huang with Xi during the meeting in Shenzhen.

Trump advocated for Nvidia to take back Huang as their CEO "if they were smart."

Huang has offered to return to the company, a move the chip giant's board has rejected.

Board chair Harvey Jones said in an earnings call this week that "the Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."

Must stay ahead

Earlier, Bessent had spoken at length about the AI race with China in comments to US broadcaster CNBC.

Speaking about the Trump administration's support for the domestic AI sector, Bessent stressed that the United States "must stay ahead" of China in that realm.

"Our best protection against the foreign SI and exploits by foreign actors is for our labs to maintain their substantial lead, and in effect, they are our shield against SI," he said, using the government's preferred SI, or "super intelligence."

"There's no turning back on this. What we have to do is make sure that our labs maintain their leads through their continued innovation, through their access to the best chips, and through smart policy."

Bessent said Trump and Xi had agreed on certain guardrails on the use of AI in the military domain.

"President Trump and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions that SI makes, and the SI should not be allowed to be autonomous for major military actions," he said.

On the threat of AI-enabled cyberattacks, Bessent again stressed that the best defense his country had was to allow its AI companies "to continue at the frontier and to provide us with the best defense against these other models."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)