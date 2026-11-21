President Donald Trump has given an India example as he ripped into the American central bank for "destroying the country" by raising the interest rates even when the US recorded strong financial figures.

The US has a "political" Federal Reserve, the president said, blaming the hike in interest rates for lower growth figures. The US would clock a GDP growth rate of 15-20% if it lowers the rates, he argued.

"Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed. I'm not blaming the chairman, but the fact that we have a very political Fed. Whenever we announce good numbers, they raise the interest rates. They do that for a reason. It should be the opposite," he told reporters at White House on Friday.

READ | US Fed Hikes Rates To Tackle Inflation, Trump Slams Move As "Hostile"

When the US records good financial figures, the country has better credit to lower the interest rates, Trump claimed, as he suggested that the US does exactly the opposite.

"We do just the opposite. We do it to destroy the country. When we have these great numbers, you shouldn't keep raising the rates. You should lower rates because we're a better credit. We would have a GDP of 15 or 20 percent, not 4 percent. We'd pay off the debt very rapidly. That's the way it should work. But we do it in reverse," he added.

Then pointing to India, he said the country has low interest rates, and that the US should rather have the lowest rate.

"If you look at India, they have low interest rates and they have a 7 percent GDP. We would have a 14, 15, or maybe even a 20 percent GDP. It's really a sad thing when you do so great and then they (Fed) raise the interest rate. The fact is, we've blown through it," he said.

READ | Kevin Warsh: From Crisis-Era Fed Governor To Trump's Preferred Chair

The president even came up with a reason as to why his country should have the lowest interest rate. It's because, he argued, "We're the country that makes other countries successful. Some of them are considered financial elite but they are not. They are only elite because of us. So we should have the lowest."

The Fed had in September raised the interest rates for the first time since 2023, defying the president's demand for cuts, with Fed chair Kevin Warsh stressing the need to combat inflation. The US is estimated to have recorded a GDP growth of 3.4% in the July-September quarter.

In the India context, the Reserve Bank of India had raised its lending rate, or repo rate, by 25 basis points to 5.5% in September, after a bi-monthly review. While this is one of the lowest lending rates across the world, it's certainly not the lowest among all countries.

India remains the fastest-growing major economy in the world, having recorded 7.8 per cent growth in the April-June quarter.