For more than two decades, Jay Puri helped Jensen Huang build Nvidia into a technology powerhouse. The Indian-born executive had risen through the ranks to become one of the most influential figures at the company, overseeing its worldwide business and dealing with some of the biggest names in the technology industry. But a last-minute change of plans for a conference in New Delhi landed him in an awkward confrontation - not with his boss, but with his boss's daughter Madison Huang.

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The incident took place just ahead of the India AI Summit in New Delhi in February this year. According to a report in The New York Times, Jensen Huang cancelled his visit at the last minute and asked Puri to attend.

Jensen's daughter Madison Huang, who wields considerable influence in Nvidia, was furious, as per the NYT report. She started yelling at senior executives, including Puri, on a conference call over lack of preparation and unfinalised plans for the event.

Things reached a point that Puri interrupted Madison Huang and told her, "I can answer your questions if you stop yelling at me."

The NYT report further said that he resigned from Nvidia within six months. He had already transitioned to an advisory role, as per a New York Post report, which revealed Jensen Huang had skewered him at a closed-door meeting with a vicious outburst.

That too happened in February 2025, as per the Post report.

Jay Puri, whose full name is Ajay K Puri, joined Nvidia in 2005 after a 22-year career at Sun Microsystems. According to his biography, Puri handled Nvidia's worldwide business, including sales, business development, partner alliances, solution architecture and engineering, programme management and support services.

His other tech roles include stints at Hewlett-Packard, Booz Allen & Hamilton and Texas Instruments.

Puri holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota. He completed his Masters in electrical engineering from the California Institute of Technology and then went on to earn an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

After his exit from Nvidia, the company announced Nicholas Parker as the executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations.