Her LinkedIn profile says she is the Chief Executive Officer of ChronoScale. Ever since she took the role in May 2026, her focus is on building the next generation of hybrid AI infrastructure platforms. But a look further into her profile reveals that she worked at Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) -- the firm implicated in a civil lawsuit over alleged illicit server sales containing Nvidia AI chips to China -- for nearly two decades. She is Cenly Chen, wife of Ajay K 'Jay' Puri, the former Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations, Nvidia.

READ | Wife Of Jay Puri, Nvidia's Former Number 3, Linked To Chip Smuggling: Report

Cenly Chen's Career Trajectory

Chen joined Supermicro in March 2008 as an account manager. In a year she moved to the role of sales manager and in another year, she took over the role of senior sales manager. After grinding for nearly two years, in December 2011, Chen took charge as the Director of Sales before becoming Senior Director of Sales in April 2013.

Over the years, Chen kept climbing the corporate ladder and grew from general manager to vice president of sales to senior vice president to corporate senior vice president of sales. In October 2023, she took charge as chief growth officer.

Before Supermicro, she held consulting and project development roles at Darcom Technology, AT&T and Global Crossing.

Chen left Supermicro in late April or early May, roughly a month after the smuggling charges were announced. In May, she was named CEO and a board member of ChronoScale, a Dallas-based, Nasdaq-listed AI compute company.

Supermicro Case

In March 2026, US charged three people associated with Supermicro for helping smuggle at least $2.5 billion of US AI technology to China in violation of export laws. The US has had export restrictions on China for advanced AI chips since 2022.

The three people charged include, co-founder Yih-Shyan Liaw, sales manager Ruei-Tsang Chang, and contractor Ting-Wei Sun.

In October 2026, Ting-Wei "Willy" Sun pleaded guilty to four counts, including conspiracies to violate US export controls, smuggle goods from the US, defraud the country and obstruct justice.

Cenly Chen's Role

A consolidated class action complaint filed against Supermicro in October cited former employees who alleged that Chen "managed SMCI's acquisition of GPU chips from Nvidia" and "decided how to distribute NVDA GPUs among Super Micro's customers".

According to the October civil lawsuit, former Super Micro staffers alleged there was "no way Cenly Chen lacked knowledge of SMCI's illicit sales".

One former employee recounted in the court filing that Chen left Super Micro in May, roughly a month before Puri transitioned out of his operational role at Nvidia, following the public disclosure of an export diversion scheme.

According to the same former employee, it was widely known internally that she had to leave "because she had sent emails requesting that Nvidia release chips with serial numbers associated with the GPUs illegally diverted to customers in China".

Chen's husband, Puri, ran global sales and partner alliances at Nvidia.