Bigg Boss 20 saw Manish Goel losing his temper after Qazi Touqeer repeatedly called him professor. The argument first broke out during the nomination task, where Qazi said Manish looked like a professor. Manish asked him to stop, but the singer questioned why he was getting upset, as he was not used any bad words.

The disagreement continued after leaving the nomination room, as Qazi again called him a professor in the garden area. After the argument escalated, Kanika Mann and Love Gill asked the actor to step away and he agreed. While sitting with Gullu, Kanika and Love, Manish shared that the word professor reminds him of a painful and darkest time in his school days.

While Manish Goel was already arguing with Qazi Touqeer over the word, the actor, after getting frustrated, said, “Want to know my back story? You want to know? What has happened to me in school time? You want to know? You really want to know why this word triggers me?”

But when Qazi agreed to listen to his story, Manish simply said, “I don't want to tell you,” and walked away.

Later, speaking with Gullu, Kanika Mann and Love Gill, Manish Goel explained, “It's a trigger. That is the darkest phase of my life, school time. It is something which I don't want to dig that grave ever. Today I realised he used it as a trigger. My mistake, I shouldn't have got triggered.”

“There is something which happened during my eighth, ninth and tenth standard. My mom knows. I don't think about it. It's very painful for me. I was only, what, 12, 13, 14, 17. Some things you just dig it forever. It's very dark. I try not to think about it at all. If I have to sum it up in only one word, I tried committing suicide. That's it.”

Later, Gullu spoke to Qazi Touqeer and explained why Manish gets upset when someone calls him a professor. He shared that Manish went through a painful experience during his school days. The incident was so difficult for him that he even tried to take his own life and struggled with the pain for three to four years.

After hearing this, Qazi said he had no idea that the word had such a personal meaning for Manish. He explained that he had only used it because Manish looked like a professor and had no intention of hurting him. Qazi then joked that he'll now call Manish a doctor.

Meanwhile, the nomination task left 10 out of 11 housemates nominated, including Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Mahhi Vij, Aamrapali Dubey, Gullu, Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Manish Goel, Yung DSA and ScoutOP. Uditi Singh is safe this week.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel's Wife Accuses Qazi Touqeer Of Repeatedly Provoking Him