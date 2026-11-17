The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has taken a new turn after a clash between Manish Goel and singer Qazi Touqeer. In the latest promo, Manish can be seen losing his temper at Qazi after the singer called him professor. Manish' wife, Poonam Narula has come forward to support him and explain what led to his reaction.

She said Qazi had been teasing her husband for a long time by calling him names such as Gyani Baba and Professor. What began as a joke among the contestants soon became repeated jibes, which Poonam felt went too far. She also objected to Qazi making fun of Manish's age. Poonam described her husband as a kind family man who does not usually lose his temper but will speak up when someone keeps troubling him.

In a statement released on Instagram, Poonam Narula wrote, “Ever since Manish entered the house, Qazi has constantly poked him with names like Gyani Baba and Professor. It initially started as a prank played by Qazi, where other housemates also joined in. Manish had no idea about it, but he still took it sportingly. However, Qazi kept taking it further with condescending remarks and age-shaming. When Manish finally asked him to stop and draw a line, Qazi told the camera that he would make Manish cry and wouldn't stop. That is the real reason behind Manish's reaction to the word Professor."

She added, “My husband never approaches Qazi to pick a fight. He doesn't care about screen time. If he did, he would have done things purely for footage, but he doesn't. He is emotional, sometimes dramatic, and speaks in strong words. He is a North Indian man born in the 70s. That is his personality. Just because the younger generation may not relate to his way of speaking or reacting doesn't mean he is pretending. He is a genuinely nice family man, but he will react when someone constantly pokes him, age-shames him or makes inappropriate poop jokes around him. That is simply not his class.”

Poonam Narula asked Bigg Boss 20 viewers not to support Qazi Touqeer blindly without understanding Manish Goel's side of the story as well. She pointed out that Manish had even given up his lifeline to save Qazi.

She also said that people should accept her 51-year-old husband for who he is instead of expecting him to behave loudly, use bad language or take part in every joke. Poonam explained that Manish speaks in pure Hindi and he's proud of that. She also said that viewers should not judge him only through edited clips, as his expressions can show when he is actually hurt.

Poonam Narula concluded by adding that she and her family will support him through the situation.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel's Son Slams Qazi Touqeer Over "Inappropriate Touching" Allegation