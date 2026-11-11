<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Manish Goel's Son Slams Qazi Touqeer Over "Inappropriate Touching" Allegation

Bigg Boss 20 is creating many headlines. From heated arguments inside the house to personal equations turning sour, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show has continued to keep viewers hooked. The latest controversy involves contestants Manish Goel and Qazi Touqeer, whose playful interaction during a role-play task turned into a serious confrontation over alleged inappropriate touching.

Now, Manish's son Aryaveer Goel has come to his father's defence. Clarifying his father's side of the incident, Aryaveer said on Instagram, “Thank you to all the contestants who took a stand. And to the Qazi fans, I am NOT scared of any of you. The blindness and toxicity is honestly unbelievable. I have always supported my father's friendship with Qazi and their masti.”

He added, “But what happened yesterday crossed a line. Qazi was the one who pounced on my father first, made strange gestures and provoked him. My dad played along too, and nobody had a problem then. It was all fun and games until he decided to pull a prank by making an accusation as serious as inappropriate touching. Are you fucking serious? Do you understand the gravity of such allegations?”

“I KNOW MY FATHER. One person's narrative doesn't make it the truth. Even the people inside that house know Qazi overdid it. Please stop blindly following someone and start using your own judgement. And to those saying my dad is playing the wife-and-kid card, maybe question why you've become so accustomed to fake faces and manufactured emotions on Bigg Boss that you cannot recognise a genuinely good, mature man when you see one,” he continued.

Manish Goel reportedly broke down during the episode after Qazi accused him of crossing a line during a playful role-play task.

The incident unfolded when Qazi dressed up as a woman for a task and interacted with Manish, who played along with the act. According to the promos, Manish lifted Qazi and carried him towards the bathroom. What appeared to be a fun exchange soon turned into an argument when Qazi said that the physical interaction had made him uncomfortable.

The disagreement escalated, leaving Manish emotional. He reportedly spoke about his wife, daughter, mother and female co-stars while defending his character and insisting that he had always treated women with respect.

The controversy has also triggered a debate among fans over boundaries, consent and the way physical interactions are interpreted during reality-show tasks.

With the episode generating strong reactions both inside and outside the Bigg Boss 20 house, the Manish-Qazi fallout is likely to remain a major talking point in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.