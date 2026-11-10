Malayalam Cinematographer Shaji Kumar Dies At 57, Mohanlal Pays Last Respects

Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar has died at the age of 57.

Shaji Kumar was working on the set of a Dileep-starrer when he reportedly complained of discomfort. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kochi, where he died.

His death has left actor Mohanlal deeply saddened. The veteran actor, who shared a close bond with the cinematographer, also visited to pay his last respects.

Mohanlal and Shaji Kumar had worked together on several films over the years. Their collaborations included Naran, Pulimurugan, Odiyan and Thudarum. Shaji Kumar had also been associated with Mohanlal's upcoming film, Athimanoharam, which marked their latest collaboration.

After learning about his death on Tuesday, Mohanlal took to Facebook to pay tribute to the cinematographer.

Remembering his contribution to cinema and their years of friendship, the actor wrote in Malayalam, "Dear Shaji Kumar, you have left us, and your demise is deeply saddening. Shaji, who left an indelible mark in the world of cinematography with his distinctive artistic vision, will always be remembered for his exceptional talent. He stood by me right up until our last film together, Athimanoharam. Our journey together also included memorable films such as Naran, Pulimurugan, Odiyan and Thudarum."

He further added, "Shaji was a rare genius who could capture the deepest of human emotions through his lens. Beyond our professional association, we shared a special bond of love and friendship that I will always cherish."

Shaji Kumar, who began his career as an assistant to celebrated cinematographer Vipin Mohan, went on to establish himself as a sought-after director of photography, working with some of Malayalam cinema's biggest stars and leading filmmakers.

His association with director Vysakh produced some of Malayalam cinema's biggest commercial successes, most notably the Mohanlal-starrer Pulimurugan (2016), which became the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office.

He worked with several generations of directors, including Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, V M Vinu, M Padmakumar, Vysakh and Tarun Moorthy.

His recent work included the Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum (2025), directed by Tarun Moorthy.

The upcoming Mohanlal film Athimanoharam and Suresh Gopi's Ottakkomban were among the last projects he worked on.

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