Karan Johar Defends Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna After <i>Koffee With Karan</i> Backlash: 'Who Are You?'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were mercilessly trolled after their first appearance together on Koffee with Karan Season 9. Karan Johar recently broke his silence on the controversy, stating, "Everyone's entitled to an opinion."

Karan Johar told The Hollywood Reporter India, "Everyone's entitled to an opinion. But when you start telling them what to do in that relationship, I have a very big problem." Johar said he strongly objected to viewers suggesting how the couple should lead their relationship. "Who are you? Are you a counsellor? Are you a lawyer? Are you a member of their family?"

He continued, "You are commenting on their families. You can have an opinion on any celebrity. Don't demean their families. Their families weren't on that couch."

What Happened On The Koffee With Karan Episode?

Several clips from Vijay and Rashmika's episode of Koffee With Karan 9 have circulated on social media, prompting discussions about their relationship. Some viewers have criticised Vijay's remarks and described his behaviour as arrogant or disrespectful towards Rashmika.

One moment that drew particular attention was Vijay's statement that Rashmika had to ask him "100 times" before he agreed to marry her. The conversation also revealed that he had asked her to make the request repeatedly over a year before he said yes. The couple got married in February 2026.

Host Karan Johar was reportedly surprised to learn that Rashmika had agreed to Vijay's condition.

While some viewers questioned the exchange, Vijay's latest Instagram Story appears to poke fun at the practice of reading too much into celebrity interactions. The reel uses exaggerated interpretations of the couple's conversation to highlight how everyday moments can become subjects of online scrutiny.

Vijay and Rashmika recently appeared together in Ranabaali, a historical period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

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