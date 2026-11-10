"Let's Solve This S**t, Bro": Salman Packs A Punch In <i>Maatrubhumi</i> Trailer

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is inspired by the events in the Galwan Valley. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and starring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, the trailer was unveiled today.

About The Trailer

The trailer of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi offers a glimpse into the life of a soldier and the sacrifices made by those who serve the nation. It also highlights the emotional toll of war on their families.

The actor takes on Chinese troops, and the trailer offers plenty of action-packed moments.

Playing a soldier, the actor is seen bravely facing the opposing forces, engaging in intense hand-to-hand combat and standing his ground amid the fierce clashes.

In one of the standout moments, Salman tells his Chinese counterpart, "Let's sort this s**t, bro!"

The dialogue is also an amusing reminder of Salman's viral "Sonam, it's done, bro" remark from July. The actor had addressed activist Sonam Wangchuk on social media during his hunger strike in solidarity with students protesting over the NEET-UG paper leak, urging him to call off his fast.

"Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this," Salman had written.

Salman Khan makes a strong impression in his action avatar, while his chemistry with Chitrangda Singh adds an emotional layer to the story.

Salman Khan On Reports Of Changes To 'Anti-China' Content In The Film's Script

At the trailer launch event, the Bollywood superstar described the plot of the film as 'a story of the soldiers of two countries'.

"The story is about soldiers, soldiers of two countries. There's no negative force in the story. Actually, the situation is negative. But it's like nation comes first for the soldiers. They are caught in a situation and both the sides are trying to solve this," Salman said at the event.

"Our director used to have an old version," he added cheekily, alluding to Apoorva Lakhia's previous interpretations.

Maatrubhumi was stuck in limbo amid thaw in India-China ties. Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film was scheduled to release in theatres in April.

There were reports that the authorities are seeking changes with the film, as it was inspired by the 2020 clash between the Indian Army and Chinese troops, a subject that could prove sensitive amid the current improvement in bilateral relations.

Dismissing the claims of interference, Salman Khan said, "This ongoing narrative that we were making a film against China and that our government has pressured us to change the script or rewrite it, it's all nonsense (ye sab bakwaas hai). It's not true at all."

The actor, who has also produced Maatrubhumi, also clarified that the film is not a biopic.

"This is not a biopic. This is inspired... I just wanted a film that has a man-on-man scuffle. Because there are Chinese and us (Indians) in the story, so it appeared as if this will strain our relationship. But I don't believe that the Chinese will say, 'Salman Khan has made a film, let's attack India'."

Around the same time, Shiv Aroor, Managing Editor, NDTV, and Rahul Singh, officially ended their collaboration with Maatrubhumi. The defence journalists were credited with the original idea for the film, which was based on a story from their book, India's Most Fearless 3.

"As the film has evolved, it has moved beyond the account of the Galwan incident in our India's Most Fearless series that first brought us on board. We are grateful to Salman Khan, Apoorva Lakhia and the entire team for their warmth and the opportunity to be part of this journey. We hold them in the highest regard and wish them the very best as they bring their vision to the screen. Our heartfelt wishes for the film's success will always be with them," they said in a statement.

What Is Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi About?

The film draws from the real-life confrontation that took place on June 15, 2020, when Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The incident, which involved hand-to-hand combat, resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and marked one of the most serious military confrontations between the two countries in decades.

In the film, Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led Indian troops during the confrontation while enforcing a disengagement agreement at the border.

Apart from Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, the film also features Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia.

Maatrubhumi is set to be released in theatres on December 4.

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