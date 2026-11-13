<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Gaurav Gupta Responds To ScoutOP And Love Gill Controversy

Comedian Gaurav Gupta has seemingly reacted to the Bigg Boss 20 controversy with ScoutOP and Love Gill. While Gaurav has not issued an official statement addressing the incident, his latest social media activity has caught the attention of viewers.

Gaurav had made his Instagram account private following his altercation with ScoutOP and Love Gill during the Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He has now switched his account back to public. Until recently, the comedian had primarily been sharing updates about his upcoming tour. He has now reshared posts and videos highlighting Scout's behaviour during the episode.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@gaurav_comic

Videos reshared by the comedian showed several social media users criticising Scout for taking offence to Gaurav's roast and questioned his and Love Gill's reactions to the comedian's appearance on the show. Some viewers also argued that Gaurav's roasting act must have been approved by the makers. Others called out Scout for his remark that his "army" would handle Gaurav outside the show.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@gaurav_comic

The controversy took place during the Diwali-special Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when comedian Gaurav Gupta took digs at ScoutOP and Love Gill's equation. Joking about Scout's relationship with Kaashvi Hiranandani and his closeness with Love, Gaurav quipped that the gamer was playing with "two remotes".

ScoutOP immediately objected to the remarks, saying, "I might have many issues, but he should not drag my personal life into all this," and added, "I will give him a reply if I step outside." Love also confronted Gaurav, telling him, "Aapko therapy ki zarurat hai (You need therapy)."

After Gaurav left, Scout continued expressing his displeasure, calling the jokes "below-the-belt" and questioning why the comedian had brought Kaashvi into the act.

Also Read | Ramayana: All The Box Office Records Broken By Ranbir Kapoor's Film So Far