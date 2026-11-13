"<i>Main Theek Hoon</i>": Amitabh Bachchan Makes Comeback On KBC 18 Set Amid Health Concerns

Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The superstar took a break amid health concerns.

In a video released by the makers on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan makes an energetic entry onto the KBC set. He is running towards the

During the episode, a contestant asks him about his health and checks if he is feeling better. Staying true to his trademark wit, the actor turns the question around and asks the contestant how he is doing.

When the contestant replies that he is fine, Big B responds, “Agar aap theek hain, toh hum bhi theek hain [If you are feeling good, I feel okay too],” leaving those present smiling. The light-hearted exchange also offered fans reassurance after the actor's recent break from work and social media.

Amitabh Bachchan also expressed gratitude for the “pyaar, duaon aur aashirwad [love, prayers and blessings]” from fans.

The promo also features Amitabh Bachchan extending Diwali greetings to everyone.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “16th November se KBC ke FRESH EPISODES! Ek baar phir Amitabh Bachchan ke saath sajegi hot seat, honge naye sawaal aur poore honge naye sapne! (Once again, the hot seat will come alive with Amitabh Bachchan, bringing new questions and new dreams waiting to be fulfilled!)”

The actor's return comes after KBC 18 temporarily stopped airing fresh episodes. Reportedly, the 84-year-old picked up a seasonal flu.

Now, the wait for fresh episodes is nearly over. Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 is scheduled to return with new episodes from Monday, November 16, at 9 pm, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's most recent theatrical release was Vettaiyan, the Tamil action drama starring Rajinikanth in the lead role.

He played a significant supporting role in the film, marking his return to Tamil cinema after several decades. The film was released in theatres on October 10, 2024.

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