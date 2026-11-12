Jay Bhanushali Breaks Silence After <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Contestants Make Remarks About Mahhi's Kids: "This Is Personal"

Jay Bhanushali has decided to keep his children away from Bigg Boss 20 after watching contestants bring his seven-year-old daughter, Tara, into their arguments on the show. The actor, who had earlier chosen not to comment on the ongoing game or individual contestants, has now spoken out against the remarks made about his children during a recent task. He also requested viewers to stop tagging him and his children in posts related to the show.

The comments came during a captaincy task in which housemates were asked to provoke one another and get them to display their emotions. When it was Mahhi Vij's turn, contestants Yung DSA and Kanika Mann brought up her children while trying to get a reaction from her.

Yung told Mahhi that her children would feel ashamed of their mother's actions when they watched her on the reality show. Kanika, on the other hand, said that she would never want to meet Mahhi's children. Mahhi did not react to the remarks and managed to keep her emotions under control, eventually winning the task.

However, the comments did not go down well with Jay, who took to Instagram after the episode aired on Wednesday. Making it clear that he did not want his children watching such conversations, he wrote, "After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father: I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore. I had decided that I will never speak about anyone's game play or give my opinion about any particular contestant and support Mahhi wherever I am needed."

Jay specifically called out Yung and Kanika for mentioning his children during the task. He also referred to Love Gill's mother, who had brought up his daughter while questioning how Love would feel if someone made similar remarks about her child.

Sharing his disappointment, Jay wrote, "JUST FOR A TASK-Yung DSA talking about my children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother's actions, Kanika saying she would never want to meet Mahhi's children, and Love Gill's mother bringing my daughter into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone said something similar about her daughter. Tara is 7 years old baby she is not a contestant of Bigg Boss getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense."

He further said that contestants were free to disagree with Mahhi's decisions and question her gameplay, but involving her children and motherhood was unnecessary.

Jay said, "Honestly, why are our children being dragged into something they have absolutely no connection with? Bigg Boss is a game. Disagree with Mahhi, question her gameplay and challenge her decisions, but bringing her children, motherhood and personal life into it is crossing a boundary.”

He added, “As a father, I don't want my children growing up with a trauma that Tara's name is used in every sentence to put Mahhi down. The game may be entertainment for everyone, but for us, this is personal. My children's peace and innocence will always come first. Thank you. Goodbye BIGG BOSS 20."

The actor also revealed that his children had been watching the show and asking him questions about what was being said. Requesting fans to keep them out of the online discussions, he wrote, "My Kids are watching this and asking me questions. Requesting all please don't tag my kids or me in any of this negativity…this post is not coming as Jay Bhanushali but as a father of my kids."

Jay's statement also comes amid another personal disagreement involving Mahhi and Love on the show. During the nominations task, Love confronted Mahhi after learning that she had called her a “homebreaker”. Responding to the remark, Love said that Mahhi would know better because she had experienced it herself.

Mahhi was upset with Love for bringing her personal life into the argument and felt that the comment was directed at her separation from Jay. The exchange left the actor emotional, and she eventually broke down into tears.

For the unversed, Mahhi and Jay announced their separation in January 2026, ending their 14-year marriage. The former couple have three children: their biological daughter Tara, born in 2019, and their foster children, Khushi and Rajveer, whom they welcomed into their family in 2017.

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