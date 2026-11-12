<i>O Saathi Re</i>: Imtiaz Ali's Love Story Starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Rampal, Avinash Tiwary Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Arif Ali's O Saathi Re, created, written and showrun by Imtiaz Ali, and led by Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, has finally got a premiere date. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on December 4.

The series is produced by Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment.

About The Series

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said the series explores themes of love, relationships and human dilemmas.

Speaking about the series, Imtiaz Ali shared, "O Saathi Re is a modern romantic show with a vintage heart. Sometimes, love surprises you by showing itself in the most unexpected corners. This is the story of the growth of affection in a divorcing couple. Affection has a throbbing heart, love is beautiful, but a relationship can be unequal."

He added, "To be a matched couple can often be a burden. In O Saathi Re, we see that while love is yearning, dreaming and getting together, it can also be the process of letting go. The characters are multi-layered and lifelike, which is why we went for the highest grade of actors. The cast, headlined by Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, negotiates steep curves and sensitive moments under the captainship of Arif Ali, the director."

Having made films such as Main Vaapas Aaunga, Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha and Love Aaj Kal, which display such a nuanced take on a complicated emotion like love, Imtiaz Ali raises expectations with O Saathi Re.

ALSO READ | O Saathi Re: Imtiaz Ali's Romantic Drama Series To Be Led By Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, And Arjun Rampal