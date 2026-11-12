<i>Brahmastra's</i> Shiva Is Back, But This Time It Is Orry Wielding The Fire

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has made headlines yet again, and this time, it is with a fiery Diwali twist. The social media sensation recently recreated Ranbir Kapoor's iconic fire-wielding Shiva scene from Brahmastra, leaving fans in awe.

Orry took part in the popular Brahmastra visual effects trend that went viral in 2022. The clip showed Orry on a rooftop at night, holding a lit sparklet and swinging it in rhythmic patterns around his body before creating an explosion using CGI. Orry dramatically posed and moved his hands, mimicking Ranbir Kapoor's character from the film. “Ranbir Kapor in Brahmastra,” the video caption read. “Boys and their obsession,” Orry wrote.

Take A Look At The Video:

Orry shared another video on Instagram using a glowing red butterfly AR effect to make it look like he was actually balancing a glowing butterfly in his hand. Sharing the video, he sarcastically added, “Living my life knowing someone's mom isn't making it miserable.”

Orry's Recent Works

Orry has come a long way from being the mystery man frequently spotted with Bollywood celebrities to becoming a social media sensation in his own right. Known for his signature poses and humorous social media content, Orry has consistently managed to stay in the spotlight with his appearances and viral videos.

In recent months, he made his reality television debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty. In the show, he showcased a different side of his personality before exiting the show. He also grabbed attention with his dramatic fashion recreations, including channeling Kim Kardashian's iconic Balenciaga tape look at the show's finale.

Orry finished as the second runner-up in the show, while Rithvik Dhanjani secured the first runner-up position, and Avinash Mishra managed to win the show.

Also Read | Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Film Reaches Rs 440 Crore Mark In India, Matches Jawan In Reaching Fastest Rs 300 Crore Hindi Net