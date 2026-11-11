Months After Kushal Tandon Split Rumours, Shivangi Joshi Shares Her Take On Love

Shivangi Joshi has shared her thoughts on why relationships today often fail to stand the test of time. The TV actor believes that people have become less willing to work through difficult phases and are quick to walk away when things do not go as planned. Her comments come months after her reported separation from actor Kushal Tandon, with whom she was rumoured to be in a relationship.

In a conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shivangi spoke about how dating and relationships have changed over the years. While the actor understands the importance of putting oneself first, she feels that people today are becoming increasingly impatient when it comes to making relationships work.

Talking about the changing mindset, Shivangi Joshi said, “These days, I feel people don't want to make an effort. I think people today live too much in the moment and have also become extremely temperamental. So, the moment they feel something isn't working out, their reaction is, ‘Okay, let's just part ways.'”

She also pointed out that people have become more focused on their individual needs, which sometimes leaves little room for understanding and working through differences. According to Shivangi, choosing oneself is important, but that should not always mean giving up on a relationship at the first sign of trouble.

Explaining her views further, she added, “People have become more focused on themselves and on their own needs. And I do believe that one should think about oneself too but these days, leaving has become very easy for people. That is one thing I don't think is good.”

Shivangi's comments have also brought attention to her reported relationship with Kushal Tandon. The two actors grew close while working together on the television show Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Kaa. Their on-screen chemistry soon sparked rumours of a real-life romance.

Although they initially kept their personal lives away from the spotlight, Kushal confirmed in October 2024 that he was in love. Things seemed to have changed the following year. In June 2025, Kushal shared an Instagram Story announcing that they were no longer together and revealed that they had parted ways five months earlier. He later deleted the post.

Neither Shivangi nor Kushal has publicly spoken about the specific reasons behind their reported split.

ALSO READ | Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi Part Ways, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram: "It's Been 5 Months"