'100x Better Than <i>Border 2</i>': Internet Praises Salman Khan's <i>Maatrubhumi</i> Trailer

After much delay, the trailer of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi released on November 10. As Salman Khan described the plot of the film as a 'story of the soldiers of two countries', the trailer reiterates the message of peace over war. Not only Salman Khan fans, but his critics also praised the film's trailer with superlative adjectives on X. Here are some of them:

"Just saw the trailer of #Matrubhumi and it's a banger and all goosebumps.... The larger populace need to know the brave stories of our soldiers who have sacrificed themselves for this great nation. No movies are perfect, no cinematography is perfect but the message need to be understood," a user wrote on X.

"#Maatrubhumi.. The Wait is over... @BeingSalmanKhan Sir... I know the sacrifices you made and the stress that you have gone through for this film...Your Strength and Commitment shine through... Wishing You all the Love, Peace & Success You truly deserve Sir...," wrote another.

"One thing the makers of #Maatrubhumi genuinely deserve credit for is their patience and conviction. Despite the financial challenges and repeated delays, when an OTT release seemed like a possibility.. they chose to wait and give the film a theatrical release. That deserves appreciation.

"Releasing on December 4 under #SalmanKhanFilms, we genuinely hope the film lands well and marks a grand comeback for #SalmanKhan. That is what we want. But it will be equally interesting to see how the audience receives it and what their verdict is. Let's wait and watch," a third comment read.

Referring to the scene where Salman Khan is beaten by the Chinese soldiers, a fan wrote, "This ONE scene from #MaatrubhumiTrailer will make you cry...And it's 1000x better than the ENTIRE Border 2 movie. Salman Khan didn't act. He LIVED it."

Praise came from Salman Khan's detractor as well.

"As a longtime critic of Salman Khan, I was ready to dismiss this.

"That #Maatrubhumi poster? Classic SK packaging. Over-the-top bloodied soldier look, barbed wire, dramatic snowy battlefield. Felt recycled, cheap, and all hype, no substance. Expected more of the same massy noise.

"The opening line "No one hates war more than the soldier who..." sets a mature tone right away. Quiet family moments with Chitrangda feel real, not forced. Even the brief shots of soldiers from both sides sharing a meal add unexpected humanity. Salman's bloodied face and focused expressions in the mountains look committed, not just heroic posing. The physical fights in the snow feel gritty and grounded. Dialogues like "Ek Bihari, sau pe bhaari" and the peacemaker beats land with weight instead of pure chest-thumping.

"Still a Salman film, but these small choices make the "May War Rest in Peace" idea feel sincere. Cleaner and more thoughtful than the usual formula. December 4," wrote another.

Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Salman as the Indian Army Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. He led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the confrontation and was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. The film's cast also includes Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary.

The project was initially announced as Battle of Galwan, but was later retitled to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Salman confirmed that the release was pushed back due to extensive VFX polishing to meet high visual standards, as well as production recovery time following an injury to Chitrangada Singh.

The film is slated for a release in theatres on December 4.