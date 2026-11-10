"Not A Single Good Word To Say": Why <i>Mahabharat</i> Star Nitish Bharadwaj Withdrew His Oscar Prediction For <i>Ramayana</i>

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, wrote a post saying he is withdrawing his initial appreciation of Ramayana, as he is "deeply upset" with the Ranbir Kapoor-Yash-Sai Pallavi film.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "RAMAYAN IS IN THE DNA OF BHARAT. The Ramayan is not just a story. It is deeply rooted in the civilisational and spiritual consciousness of Sanatan Bharat. Its heroes, heroine and antagonist are integral to the values and message of this Mahakavya. Their character and significance cannot be casually redefined."

In the next slide, he shed light on the purpose of Ram Avatar and wrote, "THE PURPOSE OF RAM AVATAR. Mahavishnu took the Ram Avatar to uphold Dharma, parampara and establish Maryada. By presenting Ravan as an exceptionally liberal, socially just and fair figure, the film, in my view, alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of the avatar."

He further mentioned that he was withdrawing his previous post on Ramayana and added, "I WITHDRAW MY INITIAL APPRECIATION. I am deeply upset and disappointed with this film. I withdraw my earlier post about it. I cannot find a single good word to say about it. A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya."

"OUR CULTURAL LEGACY DESERVES RESPONSIBLE REPRESENTATION. This film, in my opinion, does not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally when its narrative misrepresents Bharat's history, heritage and core spiritual values," he concluded.

After watching the trailer, he predicted that the film would win an Oscar.

He wrote, "My views on Ramayan trailer - 100% Oscar for Best Foreign Film. Namit Badhaee. Nitesh Tiwari is Bharat's next gift to the world cinema after Satyajit Rai & Shekhar Kapoor. Tens of awards for Production design & DOP. Wonderful period creation using VFx & AI."

He added, "Thanks to a great music maestro Hans Zimmer for collaborating with Indian cinema. Ranbir now at par with Ranvir as the next 2 unbeatable Dhurandhars. Yash - welcome to global cinema. RK, always loved you as an actor but now starts your social responsibility to uphold Bharat's heritage, values, culture & ethos. So no more ANIMAL even if the goldmine is offered to you. Plz do not pollute your Vaani anymore. Bharat has enough stories to satiate your acting prowess. I only hope that Bharateeyas will aceept Sai Pallavi as Sita & I can also hear Tulsidas ji's CHAUPAEES amidst Mridangam & Manjira somewhere in the film. That's the sound identity of this Maha-Kavvya in every Bharateeya's soul. Will want to see RAMYAN at least 5 times as my respect to Nitesh's toil of making this magnum opus."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. The first part was released on November 5.

Also Read: How Sai Pallavi Silenced Trolls With Her New-Age Sita In Ramayana