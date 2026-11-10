'Aren't You Rama?' Yash Reveals Son Yatharv Was Confused About Him Playing Ravana In <i>Ramayana</i>

For Yash's seven-year-old son Yatharv, watching his father on the big screen as Ravana was anything but easy. Having grown up hearing the story of the Ramayana from his grandparents, the little boy knew exactly who Ravana was. And Yatharv did not expect his father to play Ravana.

Yash, in a conversation with television presenter Suma Kanakala, revealed that Yatharv was confused when he learnt about his role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Yash said, “For a son, his father is his hero. Since he knows the story [of the Ramayana], he asked me, ‘You are Ravana? How can you be Ravana? Aren't you Rama?' So, I said, ‘Yes, I am Rama in real life, but in the movie, I am playing Ravana.' But he was like, ‘Then you are the bad guy.' So, I explained to him about cinema and acting, showing him drawings and all of that.”

Yatharv's questions didn't end there. After watching the film at its Los Angeles world premiere, Yatharv cried as Yash's Ravana killed Jatayu.

During a media interaction, Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita in the film, recalled what Yatharv told Yash after watching the film. He said, "I didn't like you [Yash] killing that bird."

Speaking about his children's reaction to his Ramayan role, Yash said, "I could see they had so many questions because for them, life is just starting. They are understanding how to behave, how to respect one another. I was so surprised to see my son's reaction."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

In a video released by the makers, team Ramayana spoke about Yash's role.

As per Ranbir Kapoor, Yash was the right choice for the role. He said, "Just the choice to play Ravana and represent him again in his truest form is not easy. You needed somebody larger than life, somebody with that aura and star power that Yash comes with."

When Yash was asked about his decision to play the role.

He said, "None of my friends or family- everybody- was like, "Why do you want to play Ravana?" As a producer, I wanted to make Ramayana because it's our story, but as an actor, I wanted to play Ravana. The only challenge was that people thought, "Okay, you are loved by people, and if you're doing a character who is so hated, people won't be able to celebrate you or appreciate you.""

Ramayana Part 1 was released on November 5. The film has collected Rs 300 crore in five days, beating Animal, Jawan and Pathaan's record.

Also Read | Yash Poses With His Children In Ravana Avatar, Thanks Fans For The 'Love' In Diwali Pics

