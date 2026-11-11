<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Mahhi Vij Slams Love Gill For Mentioning Her Divorce From Jay Bhanushali

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Mahhi Vij broke down in tears after her personal life became a topic of discussion on the show. In an emotional outburst, Mahhi warned Love Gill not to bring up her divorce on the show.

The argument erupted after it was revealed that Mahii had called Love a "homebreaker". Clarifying her remark, Mahhi explained that it was made during a conversation with ScoutOP after Love had referred to her as “ping pong". She explained that she had only asked Scout how Love would feel if she used the term “homebreaker” for her and insisted that the remark had no connection to Kaashvi or anything outside the house.

The latest promo showed the confrontation taking an emotional turn, with Mahhi breaking down in tears after Love brings up her personal life and divorce with Jay Bhanushali. “Mere pati ko kabhi bhi beech mein mat lana (Never bring my husband into this)," Mahhi yelled at Love while breaking down in tears.

“Jaise inhone mere liye ek word bola ‘homebreaker'… (Just as she used a word like ‘homebreaker' for me…)'", Love explained her side while addressing the other contestants. The exchange soon got too emotional for Mahhi, prompting her to leave the room. Before leaving, she reiterated her objection to Love bringing Jay into the argument.

The promo further showed the other Bigg Boss 20 contestants, including Amrapali Dubey and Yung DSA, confronting Mahhi over her use of the word "homebreaker". They questioned why she would expect others not to make personal remarks when she herself had used such a label for someone.

However, the confrontation appeared to be part of a task, with the contestants taking turns giving Mahhi a piece of their mind while she was seen wearing some equipment.

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