Kareena Kapoor Served Legal Notice Over Bhopal Royal Pendant Inscribed With 'Ayat-ul-Kursi'

Kareena Kapoor has been served with a legal notice following objections from social activist Abbas Hafeez and members of the Muslim community over her wearing a historic Bhopal royal pendant inscribed with the Quranic verse 'Ayat-ul-Kursi'.

For one of her Diwali looks, Kareena opted for a beige kaftan by designer Punit Balana. She wore a matching beige turban adorned with a sparkling kalgi. The accessory holds special significance, as it was previously worn by Saif Ali Khan on his wedding day.

Kareena accessorised the kaftan and turban with a 30-carat emerald pendant carved with 'Ayat-ul-Kursi', the 255th verse of Surah Al-Baqarah, part of the second chapter of the Holy Quran. The pendant originally belonged to the Begum of Bhopal and was passed down to Kareena after her marriage to Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing the details, Rhea Kapoor, who styled Kareena, wrote on Instagram, "Kareena in a pure chandi kaftan and turban by Punit Balana, wearing a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal's 30-carat emerald, carved with the 'Ayat-ul-Kursi.'"

Highlighting the heirloom jewellery, the stylist further shared, "Heirlooms of the Bhopal royal family, Kareena's own. These pieces come through Saif's family; his grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal."

Kareena took to Instagram and shared a few pics as well.

"Diwali is all about traditions done right," wrote the actor in her caption.



Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's 30-Carat Emerald, Once Owned By The Begum Of Bhopal, Steals The Spotlight On Diwali