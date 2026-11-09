Karan Johar Declares Kareena Kapoor 'The Queen Of Pout' In Adorable Diwali Pic

If there is ever a competition for the best pout, we already know who is taking home the trophy. It is Kareena Kapoor Khan. And, Karan Johar seems to know it too. The filmmaker recently shared a picture of himself and Kareena from a Diwali party.

Dressed in their Diwali best, the two are sitting on a sofa. While Karan wore a black and gold outfit, Kareena looked stunning in a pure silver kaftan. But it was the pout pose that instantly stole the spotlight.

After all, when it comes to the pout game, Kareena has been the undisputed queen for years. From her iconic Poo avatar in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to countless red-carpet appearances, her signature pout is unbeatable.

Sharing the picture, KJo said, “The yearly pout pose pic.”

The picture also offered a glimpse into the close bond shared by Karan and Kareena. Their camaraderie was also on display when Kareena and Saif Ali Khan appeared on Karan's chat show, Koffee With Karan.

Kareena Kapoor has also shared pictures from the Diwali festivities on Instagram.

Along with the photos, she said, “Diwali is all about traditions done right.” Replying to the album, Kusha Kapila said, “never not PHAT (Pretty Hot And Tempting).” Hope you got the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reference.

Earlier in the day, Kareena visited her parents, Randhir and Babita Kapoor, to kick off the Diwali festivities. She was joined by her older sister, actor Karisma Kapoor.

Along with the photos, Kareena said, Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan, Maa and Papa Ke Seeva Jaana Kaha.” She tweaked the lines of the evergreen song Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan from Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker.

While Kareena may have been busy serving her signature pout this Diwali, the actress also has an exciting reunion lined up on the big screen. Kareena recently confirmed her special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited King. On SRK's birthday, she shared a silhouette picture of the two and wrote, “Let's dance together… Can't wait… 24-12-26,” hinting at a special song in the film.

The collaboration will reunite Kareena and Shah Rukh Khan after years. The duo previously shared screen space in films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Asoka and Ra.One.