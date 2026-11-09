<i>Ranabaali</i> OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Film

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali is all set for its OTT release. The period drama will premiere on Netflix on November 13. It will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali was released in theatres on October 16. With its OTT release, fans who missed the film in cinemas will be able to watch it from home. Netflix shared the announcement on its official Instagram page, along with a poster of the film.

"Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali osthunnadu. Watch Ranabaali on Netflix, out November 13 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Explore Ranabaali, along with all your other favourite South Indian films and shows by searching for "Southverse" on Netflix," the streaming platform wrote on Instagram.



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According to Sacnilk, Ranabaali has collected Rs 58.62 crore in India (net) and Rs 68.08 crore (gross). Its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 80.43 crore.

Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of a genocide that claimed the lives of lakhs of Indians during pre-Independence India. Vijay Deverakonda plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a rebel who stands up against British rule. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife in the film. Arnold Vosloo, who is known for playing the villain in The Mummy film series, appears as British officer Sir Theodore Hector.

Ranabaali marks Vijay's second collaboration with director Rahul Sankrityan after their 2018 film Taxiwala. The film has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers, while the music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.

The film also brings Vijay and Rashmika together on screen after their 2019 film Dear Comrade. The two actors have earlier worked together in Geetha Govindam, which was released in 2018.

Ranabaali is also their first film together after their marriage. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family. The couple recently appeared together on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan Season 9.

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