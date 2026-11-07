Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's First Appearance After <i>Koffee With Karan</i> Backlash Goes Viral

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were mercilessly trolled after their first appearance together on Koffee with Karan Season 9. The two even released official statements on the various social media opinions directed at them following Vijay Deverakonda's seemingly 'misogynistic' remarks. The couple were spotted at Hyderabad airport yesterday as they headed out for a Diwali vacation with their family.

Vijay Deverakonda's brother, Anand Deverakonda, was also seen with them. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were twinning in black outfits. The internet appears to be impressed by their PDA as well, with a video of them walking into the airport together, masks on, going viral online.

What Happened On The Koffee With Karan Episode?

Several clips from Vijay and Rashmika's episode of Koffee With Karan 9 have circulated on social media, prompting discussions about their relationship. Some viewers have criticised Vijay's remarks and described his behaviour as arrogant or disrespectful towards Rashmika.

One moment that drew particular attention was Vijay's statement that Rashmika had to ask him "100 times" before he agreed to marry her. The conversation also revealed that he had asked her to make the request repeatedly over a year before he said yes. The couple got married in February 2026.

Host Karan Johar was reportedly surprised to learn that Rashmika had agreed to Vijay's condition.

While some viewers questioned the exchange, Vijay's latest Instagram Story appears to poke fun at the practice of reading too much into celebrity interactions. The reel uses exaggerated interpretations of the couple's conversation to highlight how everyday moments can become subjects of online scrutiny.

Vijay and Rashmika recently appeared together in Ranabaali, a historical period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

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