<i>Ranabaali</i> Box Office Collection Day 14: Vijay Deverakonda Film Earns Rs 78 Crore Worldwide Amid <i>Koffee With Karan</i> Row

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's period action drama Ranabaali has completed two weeks in theatres.

What's Happening

The film has collected Rs 78.90 crore at the worldwide box office after 14 days of its theatrical run.

However, its current earnings remain below its reported production budget of Rs 120 crore to Rs 150 crore.

On Thursday, October 29, Ranabaali earned Rs 95 lakh net in India, according to Sacnilk.

The film recorded these collections across 1,449 shows nationwide. This marked a 5% drop from Wednesday, when it collected Rs 1 crore.

With Thursday's earnings, the film's domestic net collection has reached Rs 57.30 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 66.55 crore. The overseas market contributed Rs 15 lakh on Day 14, taking the cumulative overseas gross to Rs 12.35 crore.

This brings the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 78.90 crore.

How Much Did The Film Earn In Its Second Week?

Ranabaali began its second week with Rs 2.10 crore on Friday, October 23. The film witnessed an improvement over the weekend, collecting Rs 2.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.90 crore on Sunday.

However, its collections slowed down during the weekdays. The film earned Rs 1.25 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 1.10 crore on Tuesday. Wednesday brought in Rs 1 crore, while Thursday added another Rs 95 lakh.

The film's second-week collection currently stands at Rs 12.10 crore. This comes after its first-week earnings of Rs 45.20 crore.

On Day 14, the film recorded 98,911 admissions across theatres. Its cumulative footfalls in India have now reached 46,79,624.

Ranabaali Records 14.03% Theatre Occupancy On Day 14

Along with its box office earnings, Ranabaali registered an overall theatre occupancy of 14.03% on Thursday.

Morning shows recorded 12.67% occupancy, while afternoon screenings registered 14.75%. Evening shows reported 14.17%, followed by 13% occupancy during night screenings.

The figures indicate a slowdown in weekday audience turnout compared to the weekend, when the film recorded relatively better collections.

Ranabaali Budget And Pre-Release Business

According to a report by Samayam Telugu, Ranabaali was reportedly made on a production budget of Rs 120 crore to Rs 150 crore. Its worldwide theatrical gross of Rs 78.90 crore is currently below the reported production cost.

The report also states that approximately Rs 30 crore to Rs 60 crore was spent on the remuneration of actors and technicians. This reportedly includes the fees of lead actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

However, the film had recovered an estimated Rs 42 crore to Rs 60 crore before its theatrical release through non-theatrical deals, including digital streaming and satellite rights.

Released in theatres on October 16, 2026, Ranabaali still has its theatrical run ahead. Its final financial performance will depend on its overall revenue from theatrical and non-theatrical sources, along with its production and distribution expenses.

What Is Ranabaali About?

Ranabaali is a Telugu period action film featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role, with Rashmika Mandanna and Arnold Vosloo in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century colonial India, the film draws inspiration from the country's history and revolves around resistance against British rule. The period action drama brings together historical elements and action, with Vijay Deverakonda leading the story.