<i>Ranabaali</i> Box Office Collection Day 13: Vijay-Rashmika Film Eyes Rs 100 Crore Mark Amid <i>Koffee With Karan</i> Row

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's period drama Ranabaali witnessed a decline in its box office earnings on Wednesday, October 28.

What's Happening

The film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, earned Rs 1.03 crore in India net collections on Day 13, according to Sacnilk.

This marks a 6.4% drop compared to its Tuesday earnings of over Rs 1.10 crore.

Released in theatres on October 16, Ranabaali opened to mixed reviews.

With Wednesday's earnings, the film's estimated India net collection reached Rs 56.38 crore, while its India gross collection stood at Rs 65.45 crore.

The film also recorded earnings from overseas markets. On Day 12, it added approximately Rs 5 lakh to its overseas gross collection, taking the cumulative overseas total to an estimated Rs 12.15 crore.

With these figures, Ranabaali's worldwide gross collection currently stands at approximately Rs 76.45 crore.

Ranabaali recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 16.43% on Wednesday.

The film began the day with 14.67% occupancy during morning shows, which increased to 15.17% in the afternoon.

The evening shows registered an occupancy of 18%, while the night shows recorded 15.42%, according to the available figures.

About Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali features Vijay Deverakonda as Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a man who rises against colonial exploitation and British atrocities.

The actor appears in a rugged avatar for the period drama and underwent horse-riding training for his role.

Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, whose character forms an important part of Ranabaali's personal journey and his fight against colonial oppression. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, known for his role in The Mummy, portrays the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.

The film's music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.