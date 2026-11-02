<i>Panchayat</i> Actor Aasif Khan Evicted From <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>, Leaves Housemates In Tears

Actor Aasif Khan, known for his roles in popular shows such as Panchayat, Mirzapur and Paatal Lok, has been evicted from Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20. Aasif received the fewest audience votes and had to leave the house during Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

His eviction left many contestants emotional. His close friends Yung DSA and ScoutOP were seen crying as he prepared to leave the house. Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey and other contestants also became emotional.

Aasif was also known inside the Bigg Boss house for his news bulletin segments called 'BB News'. He would share updates about the housemates and their activities in his own funny style.

Before leaving, Aasif gave his last news bulletin inside the house. He said, "Friends, welcome to the last episode of BB News. Actor Aasif Khan's journey ends here. I'll meet you again in a new character at a cinema near you. You were watching BB News, TathasTwo."

After leaving the house, Aasif shared a video of his eviction on Instagram. He also thanked the show, the other contestants and the audience for their support.

He wrote, "Thank you, Bigg Boss. Thank you, fellow contestants. Thank you, audience. This journey will remain the most beautiful chapter of my life. For now, signing off from the Bigg Boss house. But I promise, we will meet again very soon! Tathastu!"

Aasif spent eight weeks inside the Bigg Boss house. During this time, he had several arguments with other contestants. Recently, he got into an argument with Aamrapali Dubey. During a fun conversation, Aamrapali jokingly asked him, "What kind of an actor are you?"

Aasif did not like the comment. He replied that she would understand how big a star he was once she stepped outside the house. He also spoke about the many celebrities who attended his wedding and danced at the event.

Aamrapali then said that some people think they are stars just because they have become popular as memes.

This was not the only argument Aasif was involved in. Earlier in the season, he got angry with Uditi Singh after she accused him of touching her inappropriately during an emotional moment.

He also had a heated argument with Qazi Touqeer during a nomination task. The fight started after Qazi commented on having a heart attack. Aasif got angry and moved towards him. He also appeared to threaten to headbutt Qazi.

Aasif Khan started his career as a junior artiste. He appeared in films like Ready and Agneepath. He later made a small appearance in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He went on to work in several web series, including Jamtara, Paatal Lok, Panchayat and Human.

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