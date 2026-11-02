Shah Rukh Khan Turns 61: Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty And Others Share Birthday Wishes

Shah Rukh Khan is receiving birthday wishes from across the film industry as he turns 61 on November 2. While fans have been flooding social media with messages for the superstar, several Bollywood celebrities have also taken to their social media handles to wish him on his special day. From throwback pictures and heartfelt notes to posts featuring his upcoming film King, here's a look at who all wished Shah Rukh Khan.

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan on her Instagram Stories, along with a special birthday message. Calling him the “KING KHAN” and her forever Baazigar, she wrote, “﻿To the one and only KING KHAN! My forever Baazigar, jo har baar dil jeet leta hai! Happy Birthday, wishing you endless love, laughter, great health and happiness always!”

Riteish Deshmukh also penned a warm birthday note for the actor on X. Addressing him as “Sha Bhai”, Riteish called Shah Rukh the King of everyone's hearts and expressed excitement about his upcoming film King. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Sha Bhai @iamsrk - you are and forever will be the King of all our hearts….Have a tremendous day filled with laughter and love- KING has blockbuster written all over it- can't wait for the magic to storm the theatres on 24th Dec. I love you !!!”

Ananya Panday joined the celebrations by sharing an image of Shah Rukh Khan on her Instagram Stories. Keeping her wish short and sweet, she wrote, “Happy Birthday KING.” She also added a red heart emoji to her message.

Ajay Devgn took the nostalgic route to wish the superstar, sharing a throwback picture of the two together. Alongside the photograph, he wrote, “Picture purani hai aur dosti bhi.... Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh!”

Several celebrities also picked a track from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King to mark the occasion. Rapper Badshah shared the song Tu Mil Jaaye on his Instagram Stories and tagged the actor, writing, “Vo duniya hai meri.”

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared the same song and added a birthday message of her own. She wrote, “Birthday tumhaara..Gift hamaara,” while wishing Shah Rukh.

Sonam Kapoor also shared a black-and-white picture with the actor on her Instagram Stories. Sending him love and good wishes, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday, @iamsrk lots and lots of love to you, always!”

Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan, who is set to make her big-screen debut alongside him in King, also marked his birthday with a special post. She shared the poster of the upcoming film on her Instagram Stories, with the words, “Happy Birthday King.”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan to wish him on his birthday. Expressing his affection for the actor, he wrote, “﻿Happy Birthday and lots of love to the Oneandonly @iamsrk just no one like you.”

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King is set to release in theatres on December 24. The project has been directed by Siddharth Anand.