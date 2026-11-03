<i>Ramayana</i> Advance Booking Hits Rs 73.40 Crore, Hindi 3D Version Leads The Pre-Sales Race

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One is witnessing a significant surge in advance bookings ahead of its November 5 theatrical release. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is going strong in India while also setting new benchmarks in the overseas market.

According to a report by Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 73.40 crore in advance bookings across India over five show dates. Within this figure, the film earned Rs 58.57 crore without block seats. The premiere day is currently leading with Rs 32.41 crore. So far, the film has sold 18.67 lakh tickets across 60,124 shows overall.

Among the states, Karnataka is leading the day 1 advance booking earnings with Rs 5.90 crore, followed by Maharashtra with Rs 5.59 crore. Delhi has secured the third position with Rs 4.34 crore, while Telangana is in fourth place with Rs 2.59 crore.

The Hindi version is leading the day 1 pre-sales collection with Rs 25.41 crore, which is around 78 per cent of the total earnings. The Kannada version is in the second position with Rs 3.62 crore, followed by the Telugu version with Rs 2.45 crore. So far the Tamil and Malayalam versions have added Rs 70.57 lakh and Rs 22.04 lakh, respectively, to the premiere day collection.

The Hindi 3D version carries nearly 45 per cent of the gross collection for day 1 by collecting Rs 14.47 crore from 7,973 shows. Premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE, and EPIQ, collected Rs 5.32 crore, which is 16 per cent of the gross day 1 collection.

As per a report published on November 2 by Sacnilk, Ramayana has sold more than 51,000 tickets overseas for its paid preview shows on November 4. With this the film has crossed the estimated US premiere ticket sales of films such as Animal, Jawan, Pushpa 2, RRR, Bahubali 2, and Kalki 2898 AD, among others.

Ramayana has sold over 1.40 lakh tickets for its November 4 to November 8 opening period in North America. Based on the current ticket sales, the film is expected to earn around $13 million (Rs 1,23,09,05,000) to $14 million (Rs 1,32,55,90,000) in the first five days in North America.

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