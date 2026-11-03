Honey Singh Hugs Grieving Brother After Nephew's Death In Road Accident

Punjabi singer and rapper Honey Singh rushed to Jalandhar from Dubai after learning about the tragic death of his nephew, Vidit Auluck, in a road accident. The singer was seen meeting his grieving family and breaking down as he hugged his brother. A video capturing his emotional visit to Vidit's home has now emerged online.

The video shows Honey Singh getting out of his car and rushing towards Vidit's father, Dinesh Auluck. The singer embraced him and broke down in tears before Dinesh escorted him inside the house.

Honey Singh also took to Instagram to share a childhood photograph of him playing with his nephews. He captioned the post, "RIP Puttar (son)," while tagging Vidit Auluck.

Vidit was the son of Dinesh Auluck, owner of the popular Punjabi music label Speed Records. The accident also claimed the life of Vidit's friend, Aarav Talwar.

Confirming the tragic news, Honey had earlier shared an emotional note on Instagram. He wrote, "It's a dark decade for me. The loss of my nephew is devastating. Bhole nath mehr mehr."

About The Accident

The accident took place around 3 am on Sunday, November 1, when Vidit was returning home from a birthday party with his friend Aarav Talwar in a car. As they reached the Police Lines flyover, their vehicle rammed into a stationary Municipal Corporation tractor-trailer parked there for routine sanitation and cleaning work.

The impact severely damaged the car, killing both young men on the spot. Three other people were also travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. They survived the collision and reportedly returned home afterwards.

After receiving information about the accident, police personnel reached the spot and took custody of the bodies. Baradari police station SHO Sahil Chaudhary said the police were alerted about the incident around 3 am. At the time, Municipal Corporation sanitation workers were cleaning the flyover and had parked the tractor-trolley there to collect garbage.

Police began an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the collision. However, according to reports, the families declined to pursue further legal action, after which the bodies were handed over to them.

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