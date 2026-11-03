SBI Employee Completes Char Dham Yatra Without Eating To Win Bet Against Friend

An employee of the State Bank of India (SBI) has won hearts on social media after completing his Char Dham pilgrimage without eating, all to win a friendly bet against his friend. His journey to Dwarka, documented in a video, has gone viral on Instagram, attracting more than four million views.

Utsav Kumar Jha works at an SBI branch in Mumbai. He bet with his friend, Iteesh Kumar Rai, on who would complete the Char Dham Yatra first. Both friends had already visited three of the four pilgrimage sites. Only Rameswaram remained for Iteesh, while Utsav still had to visit Dwarka.

The friendly competition became more intense when Utsav learnt that Iteesh was planning to visit Rameswaram on 4 November. Realising that he could lose the challenge, Utsav decided to make a last-minute trip to Dwarka without telling his friend.

In an Instagram video shared on 1 November, Utsav explained how he managed to arrange the journey at short notice.

He said he had only two days left to win the bet. After returning home from work, he quickly packed his bag, booked a Premium Tatkal train ticket and immediately left for Dwarka.

Utsav documented his journey, showing the effort he made to reach the temple before his friend could complete his pilgrimage.

However, the most interesting part of the story was that he did not eat anything throughout the journey until he had completed his visit to the Dwarkadhish Temple.

After reaching the temple and offering his prayers, Utsav recorded a video announcing his victory.

Addressing his friend, he said, "Sorry, Iteesh bhai. What did you think? That you would complete the Char Dham Yatra before me? Look behind me. This is the Dwarka Temple. It means I have completed the Char Dham pilgrimage before you."

He then added that he could finally have something to eat, as he had not eaten anything since the morning.

The video has received an enthusiastic response on social media, with viewers praising Utsav's determination, excitement and friendship. Many have also found his last-minute travel plan and dramatic announcement at the temple entertaining.

What began as a friendly competition between two friends turned into an unusual travel story, combining faith, adventure and a determination to win. Utsav's journey has certainly caught the attention of social media users, proving that even a simple bet between friends can lead to an unforgettable experience.

The video drew several positive reactions from viewers, who praised the friendship and the achievement. One user called him a "pure soul" and said such spiritual people are rare in today's world, while another wrote that watching his happiness felt genuinely heartwarming.

Many appreciated the unique challenge between friends, with one commenter saying, "Waaah yaar... yeh badiya hai," and applauding such friendly competitions. Another user congratulated him on completing the Char Dham pilgrimage and shared their own dream of visiting all four sacred shrines someday.