"I Felt Like A Man": Woman Shares Her Experience Of Taking A Cab In Mumbai At 2 AM

A woman's experience of travelling in a cab in Mumbai at 2 am has gone viral on social media. She shared how a late-night journey with a female cab driver made her feel safe and relaxed, something she said women do not always experience while travelling alone. The woman, identified as Apoorva, had landed in Mumbai at around 2 am and booked a cab. To her surprise, the driver was a woman. What followed was an ordinary journey that made her think about the difference between how men and women experience personal safety.

Sharing her experience in an Instagram video, Apoorva said, "I felt like a man today."

She explained that, for the first time in a long while, she did not feel the need to constantly worry about her safety during a late-night cab ride.

Usually, when travelling alone at night, she remains alert, checks the route and makes sure someone knows her whereabouts. However, during this journey, she felt comfortable enough to relax without thinking about possible dangers.

Watch the video here:

Apoorva said the experience helped her understand what it might feel like to travel without constantly worrying about personal safety.

She clarified that her statement did not mean men never face safety concerns. Instead, she wanted to highlight how women often have to take extra precautions while travelling, particularly after dark.

Her video quickly gained attention on social media, with several users sharing their thoughts about women's safety.

Many people related to her experience, while others pointed out that feeling safe during an ordinary journey should not be considered a luxury.

One male user reportedly acknowledged that men often take such freedom for granted because they do not always face the same concerns while travelling alone.