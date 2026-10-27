Forget Counsellors, This American School's Secret Stress-Buster Is A Cat

A three-and-a-half-year-old cat named Pinecone is taking his job very seriously. He works as a therapy cat at a middle school in Rhode Island, US, where his owner, art teacher Kayleigh Smith, is employed. Smith said she noticed how calm and gentle he was soon after adopting him. In September 2025, she asked the school if he could come in to help reduce stress among students.

"I ran the idea by my principal, and he seemed very supportive of it," she tells PEOPLE. "I looked into organisations that support therapy animals and how to get an animal certified as a therapy animal."

Before long, Pinecone officially became "a registered therapy animal" through a series of online courses. However, Smith, 36, notes that he also "had to take an in-person evaluation, which was pretty intense."

"They have to be able to follow a lot of commands and do a lot of things, like walk through a crowd of people, or walk through a crowd that has medical equipment moving back and forth or loud noises and not be affected," she explains.

Still, Pinecone passed with flying colours, and before she knew it, he was roaming the halls of her workplace.

"I submitted all of the paperwork to my district superintendent, and they were extremely supportive right from the start, and they approved it," Smith shares.

Starting in January 2026, Pinecone has come to school with Smith about three times a week.

"He's here for moral support and the vibes. He really helps kids so much with anxiety," she shares. "Kids who are having a bad day will come into my classroom just to pet him and for a quiet moment. He's really funny, and one of the reasons why he's become so popular online is because he acts as he works at the building."

Watch the video here:



The cat's videos have gone massively viral, with pet lovers flooding the comments section with affection and admiration. "If I were one of your students, I probably would have tried to sneak Pinecone home with me," one user wrote.

Another commented, "This is a remarkable feline. His fangs give him character. He is very poised, and those kids are blessed to be around him."

A third user said the idea should be adopted more widely, writing, "I think it should be mandatory for all schools to have a cat or a dog. It would teach pupils empathy towards animals and definitely help ease the stress of daily life."