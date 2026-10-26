5 Killed In Shootout At Guwahati Hotel After Dispute Between Owner, Lessee

Five people were killed and one was critically injured after unknown individuals opened fire in a hotel in Guwahati on Monday.

The incident occurred at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati's Bora Service area. A dispute between the hotel owner and the person who took the lease led to the shootout, police told news agency PTI, with the leaseholder perpetrating the attack. One person has been arrested in association with the incident.

The shooting was done by a .32-bore licensed pistol, which has now been recovered, Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said

Further details about the victims and the sequence of events are awaited as the investigation continues.

